SOMERSET — It was a tough night for the Whitley County Colonels in an 8-1 loss to Pulaski County on Thursday.
Early in the game, the Colonels lost striker Matthew Sawyers who had to be flown out for medical treatment after suffering from a spinal shock. Coach Michael Branham said his team struggled to keep focus and stick to the game plan.
“After Michael’s injury, we struggled to stick to the game plan and soon conceded a goal,” said Branham. “After that, we shut down defensively.”
After falling behind 7-0 at the half, the Colonels played better in the second half of the game, but the damage was already done. Whitley County scored their lone goal midway through the period, falling 8-1 in the end.
Branham said he liked seeing his team show some fight in the second half.
“Going into the second half we kicked it into gear, but it was too little too late,” said Branham. “We finally got on the scoreboard in the second half, but couldn’t put together any type of rally.”
The Colonels are now 1-3 on the season, but Branham said he believes the best is still ahead for his squad.
“Every year we go through adversity. I feel like we are hitting that now rather than later. How we bounce back will tell me what this team is made of,” said Branham. “I still think we will put together a solid season. We just have to get some things straightened out quickly without wasting any more time.”
