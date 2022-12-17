WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County ran its win streak to five games after blowing past Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Christian, 81-48.
The Colonels (6-1) came out shooting, and never cooled down hitting 33-of-60 shot attempts for the game, including an 11-of-22 effort from behind 3-point range.
Jamie Fuson hit three 3-pointers, and scored 21 points, and had six rebounds, while Ashton Reynolds knocked down three 3-pointers, and finished with 20 points.
Brayden Mahan finished with nine points while Evan Ellis had eight points, and Bryce Anderson scored seven points.
Whitley County will now hit the road to Florida to participate in the Lopez Holiday Classic beginning on Tuesday.
“Proud of our guys effort from the start,” Whitley County’s Eric Swords said. “Our pressure out front was great. Took multiple charges. Shared the ball well.
“Excited to head to Florida and to the falls to play top tier talent,” he added. “I believe we got top their talent as well so it will be great for us as we use these tournaments to prepare for a run at the 2A after break. Love where our team is at and looking forward to them bonding and growing even closer during our Florida trip.”
