LEXINGTON — One of the main reasons the Whitley County Colonels are two wins away from winning a state championship is due to one of the best pitching staffs in the state.
The Colonels are 37-4 for a reason with the big three of Mason Croley, Grant Zehr, and Braydn Bargo leading the charge with a combined record of 31-3 and a save.
“We’re just a bunch of blue collar guys that have put in a lot of work,” Shope said. “We just want to be steady no matter the situation. When you put in a lot of work then you don’t want to lose.”
Whitley County’s team ERA stands at a slim 2.22 on the season, and Shope has the luxury to go as six to seven deep with his pitching staff.
Croley picked up a win against LaRue County during last week’s first round action of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament while Zehr got the save.
Just a day later, Zehr pitched a complete game to improve to 1-0 in state tournament play along with garnering a save. Croley possesses a 13-1 record while earning a 1.63 ERA. Zehr is 9-2 overall while striking out 71 batters in 70 innings.
Bargo is sitting perfect at 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA. Zehr has a 2.18 ERA.
If need be, Shope can reach out to Tyler Rose and Bryce Anderson as well.
“Our pitching staff has been pretty consistent this year,” Shope said. “Our guys know that if we can fill up the strike zone then we have guys who can make plays behind them. We have a long list of guys that helped us out on the mound this year. It’s always fun to watch a different guy step up to help us.
“The keys to success is to just make sure that we be us,” he added. “Play with energy, do our individual jobs, and play to have no regrets no matter the outcome.”
Whitley County faces Henderson County at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
