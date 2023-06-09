Jeremy Shope used four pitchers in the game, starting Mason Croley, who went 2 2/3 of an inning, allowing only one hit while striking out seven batters. Tyler Rose, Trey Walton, and Braydn Bargo combined to pitch the final 3 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, and three earned runs while striking out three batters. | Photo by Darrin Spencer