STEARNS — It was a game of missed opportunities for Eric Swords’ Whitley County Colonels during Thursday’s Kentucky 2A, Section 7 title game against McCreary Central.
The Colonels had a chance to go ahead with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation but missed two free throws while also having a chance to tie the game late in overtime but missed on that opportunity as well, as the Raiders wrapped up a 71-66 win.
Even though his team lost, and fell to 9-5, Swords was happy with his players’ effort.
“Proud as heck of our guys’ effort,” he said. “We battled hard and gave ourselves a chance to win. Had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, and a chance to tie at the end of overtime, but couldn’t come up with it.
“It was a great basketball games between two really good teams,” Swords added. “Our guys should be disappointed in the defeat; we don’t ever want to lose but they should be extremely proud to be a Colonel, nothing to hang our heads about. I have no doubt our squad will use this to grow.”
Whitley County held leads of 13-12, and 32-30, at the end of the first, and second quarters, respectively.
The Colonels trailed 47-40 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Raiders, 21-14, to force overtime.
McCreary Central’s Kyle Stephens scored six points in overtime to secure the five-point win for the Raiders.
Evan Ellis led the Colonels with 23 points while Ashton Reynolds added 15 points. Jamie Fuson tossed in 11 points, and Brayden Mahan had 10 points.
Whitley County will be back in action Tuesday at home (7:30 p.m.) against Williamsburg.
Reynolds, Mahan, Bryce Anderson, Fuson, and Ellis each were named to the All-Tournament team.
