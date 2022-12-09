WILLIAMSBURG — Eleven players scored during Whitley County’s 78-18 win over Owsley County during Friday’s Colonel Classic.
The Colonels (2-2) led from the get-go, jumping out to a 26-1 lead in the first quarter while never looking back.
Senior guard Jamie Fuson scored 16 points in the win for Whitley County while teammates Brayden Mahan added 13 points, and Ashton Reynolds finished with nine points.
“Our guys came out with great defensive effort and energy, offensively we shared the basketball well,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “When we do those two things we are really good. Proud of our guys effort and looking to get back at it tomorrow vs Model.”
The Colonels knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win while going 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Whitley County built a 44-10 halftime lead after hitting four 3-pointers in the second quarter.
The Colonels’ lead grew to 62-13 with eight minutes remaining in regulation before they finished the fourth quarter, outscoring the Owls, 16-5.
Whitley County will play its zero day game of the Colonel Classic Saturday at home against Richmond Model. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.