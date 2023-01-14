WILLIAMSBURG — Led by Brayden Mahan’s 27-point scoring effort, Whitley County captured its second win in a row, and fourth during the past five games by defeating Lynn Camp, 83-67, on Saturday.
Mahan hit two 3-pointers, and did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 17 points.
Teammate Ashton Reynolds added 22 points while hitting 4-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Evan Ellis also scored in double figures, turning in a 14-point scoring effort while Jackson Petrey added seven points, and Jamie Fuson finished with six points.
The win improved the Colonels to 11-5, and 6-0 against 13th Region opponents. The last time a Whitley County team had won six regional games was way back during the 2015-16 season.
“Great to get another region win and move to 6-0 in the region,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “Proud of our guys for doing what we needed to get a win. It was a bit of a trap game sandwiched between district games of Williamsburg and Corbin.
“We know heading into that game we got to be playing our A game to give ourselves a chance on the road,” he added. “We got to share it, play together and play hard.”
Whitley County held a 24-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter quarter, and led, 43-25, at halftime.
Lynn Camp (4-11 overall, 0-7 vs. 13th Region opponents) attempted to rally in the second half, but the damage had been done.
Micah Engle tallied a game-high 43 points while Tate Mills added 12 points and Ethan Chaffin scored seven points.
The Colonels will be back in action Monday on the road against Corbin. The 50th District battle between the Colonels, and Redhounds is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats will travel to play Knox Central on Tuesday with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.
