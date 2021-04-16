WILLIAMSBURG—The Whitley County Lady Colonels picked up their second win of the season over Williamsburg despite a late four-run inning for the Lady Yellow Jackets, winning, 11-6.
The Lady Colonels took an early lead with a big second inning that put five runs up on the board for Whitley County, taking a 6-0 lead before heading into the bottom of the second inning.
“I’ve talked to the girls that it is very important to come out swinging and scoring but that you have to keep adding to them,” said Whitley County Coach Angela Singleton.
The Lady Colonels added three more runs in the third inning to extend their lead, 9-2.
In the sixth inning, the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to knock in four runs with the help of singles by Bethany Stephens and Kelsi Monhollen, a walk by Allie Wilson, and a double by Mckenzie Prewitt.
“We didn’t make defensive changes quick enough when they found the gaps,” Singleton said of the sixth inning. “They found gaps and we made some unforced errors.”
Despite the big inning, the Lady Colonels were able to hang onto the lead and secure the win.
The Lady Colonels had 12 hits in Friday’s win with eight different players making hits while Jaycie Monhollen leading the team with three hits.
“It’s always great to have a team effort and be solid one through nine,” Singleton said.
