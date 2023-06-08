LEXINGTON — Two games down, two to go.
In what many believed was a farfetched dream to begin the season, could be a reality if Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels can continue their winning ways for two more games.
That’s right, Whitley County is on track, and considered the favorites by many to bring home the baseball program’s first-ever state championship.
To accomplish the feat, the Colonels (37-4) must get past upstart Henderson County (20-17) on Friday, and then defeat either Shelby County or Apollo on Saturday.
“I’m proud of how our guys have gone into the tournament with a confidence that we belong and can win,” Shope said. “A lot of our guys have been in the Final Eight two years ago. That experience pays dividends.”
Whitley County is no stranger to success this season either.
The Colonels’ run to Friday’s Final Four matchup has been a fun one to watch, especially if you bleed Red and Black.
Shope’s squad has already won the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 title before falling in the Kentucky 2A championship game.
Add a 50th District runner-up, a 13th Region championship, and state tournament wins over LaRue County and South Warren, and you can see why the blue-collared approach the Colonel players and coaches have made, has worked.
“This team has been resilient all year,” Shope said. “We’ve only lost four games because we believe no matter what. We have won some games that we probably shouldn’t have. We showed some guts about us coming from behind with no sign of panic.”
And now, only two games away from winning the big prize, Shope isn’t shying away from liking his team’s chances of winning the state championship.
“I absolutely believed going into this tournament that we could compete and win,” he said. “These guys had this goal in mind from day one. We’ve played some really good teams to prepare us for this moment.”
And with that said, why not Whitley County?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.