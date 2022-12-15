BARBOURVILLE— A slow start didn’t keep Eric Swords' Whitley County Colonels from capturing their fourth win in a row.
The Colonels had 10 players score during their 87-54 rout of Knox Central on Thursday.
Whitley County only led, 17-14, heading into the second quarter, and then cruised the remainder of the game by outscoring the Panthers, 70-40, during the final three quarters.
The Colonels are now 5-1, and will bring a four-game win streak into Saturday’s home matchup against Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Christian School.
“Took us a little bit to get going,” Swords said. “I didn’t think our ball movement or defensive intensity was there in the 1st half, but was able to get things going in the second half. Give credit to Kris (Mills) and his kids. I thought they outworked us all night to the 50/50 balls. We pride ourselves on getting the 50/50 balls but they won most of those tonight. At the end of the day, we are happy with a road win but we know that we will have to bring our intensity on Saturday against a solid Tri-Cities Christian team that comes in at 10-5.”
Ashton Reynolds led Whitley County in scoring with 25 points while hitting 9-of-13 free throw attempts. Eighth-grader Evan Ellis hit two 3-pointers, and scored 18 points while Brayden Mahan finished with 15 points, and Bryce Anderson scored nine points.
Knox Central (0-5) was led in scoring by Brayden Mills, who finished with 18 points while teammate Austin Bargo added nine points.
Knox Central will be back in action Friday on the road against South Laurel.
