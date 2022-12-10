WILLIAMSBURG — A slow start didn’t seem to bother Eric Swords' Whitley County Colonels during their Colonel Classic matchup with Richmond Model on Saturday.
The Colonels held a slim advantage at 12-10 entering the second quarter before exploding for 32 points while not looking back during their 74-39 win.
“We came out flat in the first quarter, missed some easy ones around the bucket,” Swords said. “Our second quarter offense was much better as we got more reversals and started to get into a flow.”
“I’m proud of our guys,” he added. “We stuck together when things were stagnate. Looking forward to seeing how we do on the road this week.”
The Colonels (4-1) took a 62-32 lead into the fourth quarter before wrapping up the 35-point victory.
Evan Ellis and Brayden Mahan led the way for Whitley County with each player finishing with 16 points apiece. Ashton Reynolds followed with 15 points while Danny Ellis added 10 points.
Swords’ squad will hit the road Tuesday and face-off against Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.