LONDON — Eleven players scored during Whitley County’s largest rout of the season.
The Lady Colonels scored early and often during their 77-23 win over Middlesboro and Saturday while improving to 5-0 during the process.
It marked the fourth time this season Whitley County has scored at least 70 points in a game.
Jaycie Monhollen connected with five 3-pointers and led the way with 18 points while Marissa Douglas scored 14 points and Reis Anderson finished the game with 12 points.
“It was a good win,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “It’s not easy coming back early on road today after late game last night. Our kids showed up ready to go and gave great effort from the beginning. We are really sharing the ball better and getting the game to pace we like.
“I’m really proud of kids and staff,” he added. “We have got better each week. Now we have to get ready as district play starts against a tough Williamsburg team. It has been a good start and I really like my team.”
The Lady Colonels led 29-3 at the end of the first quarter and 49-10 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets 28-13 during the second half.
