CORBIN — Cooper Whitis and Enrique Campos combined to pitch a no-hitter during the North Laurel 10U All-Stars’ 13-0 first round win over Jackson County on Monday.
Campos tossed 1 1/3 of an inning and struck out four batters while Whitis pitched 2 2/3 of an inning, finishing with six strikeouts.
North Laurel pounded out 15 hits in the win which included Easton Allen going 4-for-4 with three runs scored.
North Laurel jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning before adding two more runs in the second inning.
A seven-run fourth inning allowed North Laurel to cruise to an easy 13-run win.
Campos helped his own cause by delivering two hits and three RBI while scoring twice.
Gabe Gilliam turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring once.
Brody Burgess finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Whitis had a hit, two RBI, and scored twice.
Lake Woodyard and Weston Reid each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Mason Woods finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Jase Prince drove in a run while Landon Bales and Hunter Warren both scored once.
