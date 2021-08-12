STEARNS — Whitley County freshman Autumn Sawyers scored four goals to lead the Lady Colonels past McCreary Central on Thursday with an 8-1 win.
Chelsea Logan added two goals while Deserae Haynes also scored twice.
Whitley County wasted little time taking control of the match.
Sawyers scored just six minutes into the contest and the Lady Colonels never looked back. Logan scores at the 16-minute mark while consecutive goals by Deserae Haynes in a two-minute span increased Whitley County’s lead to 4-0 with 13:33 remaining in the first half.
Sawyers added a goal with 10:43 remaining in the half to extend the Lady Colonels’ lead to 5-0 at halftime.
Sawyers added another goal just two minutes into the second half to push her team’s advantage to 4-0. McCreary Central’s Hayleeh Martinez scored at the 54th minute to cut her team’s deficit to 6-1.
Whitley County our the game out of reach with two goals during the final 25 minutes. Logan added her second goal of the match while Sawyers’ fourth goal put the finishing touches on the Lady Colonels’ victory.
Whitley County will be back in action Saturday at home against Estill County. The game is slated for an 11 a.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.