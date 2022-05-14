LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky has a new strength and conditioning coach.
Brady Welsh joined John Calipari’s staff on Friday after serving in a similar role under Matt Painter at Purdue last season. Welsh also will be in charge of the day-to-day fitness and performance of the men’s basketball team.
Welsh is “forever grateful for the incredible opportunity to be part of the Boilermaker family” but is anxious for a new beginning in Lexington.
“I cannot overstate my excitement to join the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program and immerse myself in the Lexington community,” Welsh said. “Being a part of one of the sport’s premier programs under the leadership of a Hall of Famer in Coach Calipari was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Big Blue Nation, let’s get to work.”
Calipari welcomed the addition of Welsh, who previously served as Director of Sports Performance at Temple University and spent two years at the IMG Academy in Florida. He started his strength and conditioning career as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Illinois.
“We’re excited to have Brady Welsh join our family,” Calipari said. “Brady brings a wealth of experience in an area that is critical to the development of our players both for their long-term benefit and for the immediate success during the season. He specializes in creating plans for everyone based on their needs and has worked with some of the best players in the game. I know he will be a valuable asset to our players both on and off the court.”
HIRSCH DIES AT 92
Former Kentucky forward Walter “Walt” Hirsch, a three-time national champion, died Tuesday at age 92.
He played for the Wildcats from 1948-51 and also played baseball and the only player in school history to play on three national championship teams.
A 6-foot-4 forward, Hirsch played in 13 games for the 1948 champions, scoring 37 points. He averaged 4.6 points per outing while making 34 appearances for the 1949 title winners. He played in 30 games during the 1951 season, averaging 9.1 points per game. He was ineligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament that season as a four-year varsity player per NCAA rules at that time.
Hirsch was an All-Southeastern Conference second-team selection in 1950 after averaging 9.9 points per game, the third-highest mark on the team.
For his career, Hirsch played in 107 career games and scored 764 points. Hirsch also competed in baseball as a first baseman for four seasons.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
