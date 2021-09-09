STEARNS — Whitley County didn’t seem to miss a beat after a week-long layoff.
The Lady Colonels improved their record to 6-2 on Thursday with a 25-9, 25-12 convincing win over McCreary Central.
“I was very pleased with how well our kids played tonight,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We were missing a couple of players, but that has been the case all season for us. We have yet to have our full team available at the same time. We had players step up tonight and play well in the absence of others.
“We hadn’t played in a week so it was good to get back at it,” he added. “Our serving was really good, but I think the biggest thing was that we brought great energy and we played hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.