Corbin Little League will be well represented this weekend when All-Star State Tournament play takes place in LaGrange, Prestonsburg and Richmond.
Representing Corbin at their respective All-Star State Tournaments are the Corbin Coach Pitch All-Stars, Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars, Corbin 11-year old All-Stars and Corbin 11-12-year old All-Stars.
Each of the four teams won their respective District 4 championship with hopes of bringing home a state title.
