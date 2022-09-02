LONDON — North Laurel welcomed the Johnson Central Eagles to the Jungle Friday night. It was a game of defense the entire way.
North Laurel got a huge defensive stand early, resulting in a turnover on downs on their own 47-yard line with 8:57 remaining in the first quarter.
With less than seven minutes left in the first, Ethan Gregory got an 11-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
North Laurel's defense was stellar yet again, resulting in another turnover on downs at the Eagles' 44-yard line with three minutes left to play in the first quarter.
With 10 minutes remaining in the second, the Jags' defense caused the Eagles to punt, but Johnson Central answered with a 12-yard pick-six to tie the game.
Johnson Central's defense was not giving anything up, causing North Laurel to punt. Johnson Central's Zack McCoart followed with a 68-yard touchdown run to give the Golden Eagles a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.
In second half action, the defense on both sides was absolutely stunning.
North Laurel was forced to punt deep with eight minutes left in the third. Johnson Central tried for a 28-yard field goal, but came up short to end the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter after a big turnover on downs, the Jaguars would make a clutch run to get to the Johnson Central 1-yard line, and would then result in Tucker Warren running it into the endzone.
North Laurel went for the two-point conversion and got it to make the score 15-14 and give themselves the win.
"The thing that makes it good, is how much respect our team has for Johnson Central," Coach Jason Chappell said. "I love how physical and disciplined they are."
"It's just a starting point; our kids have worked, our defense played lights out," he added. "I told the boys, one play is going to change this game, and it finally did."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.