Tri-County Wrap-up
Saturday’s Games
Baseball
Pikeville 8, Corbin 0
The Redhounds managed only six hits during their 8-0 loss to Pikeville.
The Panthers finished with 15 hits and used a four-run, fourth inning to pull away from Corbin.
Jacob Baker took the loss, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs while tossing three and two/thirds of an inning while striking out two batters. Mark Prewitt pitched the final three and one/thirds of an inning, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out three batters.
Kade Elam led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while Baker, Cameron Combs, and Mo Carmichael each finished with a hit apiece.
Russell County 8, Corbin 1
The Redhounds mustered only four hits during an 8-1 loss at home to Russell County.
Corbin’s bats struggled throughout its two games on Saturday. By the time the Redhounds scored in the sixth inning, they were already trailed, 8-0.
Bradric Helton took the loss, surrendering four hits and three earned runs in three and one/thirds innings of work. He struck out five batters.
Kade Elam tossed two and one/third of an inning while allowing seven hits, and five earned runs. Mikey Neal went one and one/third of an inning, giving up only two hits while striking out a batter.
Elam was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI while Neal turned in a 2-for-3 effort, too.
Softball
Casey County 6, Lynn Camp 3
Two innings cost Lynn Camp during its 6-3 loss to Casey County.
The Lady Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead while adding three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a three-all tie.
Freshman Savannah Thacker tossed two/thirds of an inning, allowing three hits, and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Halle Mills went four and one/third of an inning, giving up four hits, and three earned runs while striking out three batters. Jorja Carnes pitched the final inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
Mills turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while scoring three times. Cambree Prewitt was 2-for-3 while Carnes and Alissa Crumpler both finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Julie Moore and Hanah Lay each delivered a hit apiece in the loss.
Rockcastle County 12, Lynn Camp 4
Rockcastle County scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 12-4 win over Lynn Camp.
The Lady Rockets added three runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure the win. The Lady Wildcats finished with only three hits in the loss while committing four errors.
Halle Mills had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Hanah Lay and Gabriella Carollo both finished with a hit apiece. Jorja Carnes scored once while Katie Miller and Cambree Prewitt each finished with an RBI apiece.
Mills took the loss, pitching two innings while allowing three hits and two earned runs. Savannah Thacker pitched the final three innings, allowing three hits and four earned runs. She also had a strikeout.
Casey County 12, Whitley County 9
Whitley County held a 9-7 lead against Casey County until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Lady Rebels rallied for five earned runs to pick up a 12-9 win over the Lady Colonels.
Whitley County scored three runs in the top of the first before seeing Casey County answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Colonels took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the top of the third before the Lady Rebels came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-5 advantage.
The lead didn’t last long, though.
Whitley County scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-7 edge and held the lead until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jaycie Monhollen connected with a home run and two doubles while driving in six runs and scoring twice for the Lady Colonels. Ryleigh Petrey finished with two hits, three runs scored, and one RBI while Charley Chaney had a hit and two runs scored. Amber Brown finished with a hit and one run scored while MaKenzie Lunsford had a hit. Hallie Huddleston also scored in the loss.
Pitcher Kara Canada started the game, going three and two/thirds of an inning while allowing five hits and five earned runs. Lunsford pitched the final two and one/third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while striking out three batters.
Rockcastle County 13, Whitley County 3
Whitley County held a 2-0 edge for three innings before Rockcastle County struck for eight runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth inning to pick up a 13-3 win.
Ryleigh Petrey had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored in the loss while Amber Brown and Morgan Huddleston both finished with a hit and a run scored. Makenzie Lunsford and Hallie Huddleston both had a hit apiece while Jaycie Monhollen had a hit and drove in a run.
Lunsford was credited with the loss, tossing three-inning while surrendering four hits and five earned runs. Kara Canada tossed one/third of an inning while giving up four hits and three earned runs.
Southwestern 6, South Laurel 0
South Laurel saw its seven-game win streak come to an end after managing only three hits during Saturday’s 6-0 road loss to Southwestern.
The Lady Cardinals fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and couldn’t recover. The Lady Warriors added a run in the third inning and three more in the fifth inning to wrap up the win.
Katie Jervis, Madison Worley, and Brooklyne Allen had a hit apiece for South Laurel.
Jervis suffered the loss, tossing five innings while allowing eight hits and three earned runs. She also struck out a batter. Worley pitched an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
It marked the third time this season, that the Lady Cardinals had been shut out.
