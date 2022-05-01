Weekend Wrapup
Saturday’s Games
Baseball
David Iery Invitational
Corbin 3, Pulaski County 1
Evan Poore and Cruz Cima silenced Pulaski County’s bats during the Redhounds’ 3-1 win.
Poore tossed six innings while allowing two hits, and one earned run. He also struck out seven batters while Cima pitched a scoreless seventh inning while striking out a batter.
Corbin managed only six hits as Kade Elam’s two-run homer highlighted the win. He finished with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored. Poore went 2-for-2 with a run scored while Cam Estep was 2-for-3. Walker Landrum also had a hit, and a run scored.
David Iery Invitational
North Laurel 6, Corbin 5
North Laurel needed a win in the worst way after dropping six of its last seven games.
The Jaguars got just that by surprising Corbin with a 6-5 victory.
The game was tied at three apiece after three innings of play before North Laurel scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, and added another run in the top of the fifth inning to build a 6-3 advantage,
The Redhounds tried to rally but only scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth as the Jaguar eighth-grader EJ Allen pitched the final two innings, allowing only a hit, and a walk while striking out a batter to secure the win for North Laurel.
Austin Smith finished 2-for-3 with four RBI while Allen turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. He also drove in a run and scored twice. Eli Sizemore finished 2-for-2 while Corey Broughton had a hit, and scored twice. Gavin Hurst delivered a hit and scored once.
Corbin’s Kade Elam went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored while Bradric Helton had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Walker Landrum finished with a hit, and an RBI while Jacob Baker had a hit, and a run scored. Cam Estep also scored in the loss.
Sizemore started the game for North Laurel, tossing three innings while allowing five hits, and three earned runs. He also struck out four batters. J Douglas Gilliam pitched two innings while giving up two hits, and two earned runs. He finished with four strikeouts.
Jeremiah Gilbert started the game for the Redhounds, going three innings while allowing five hits, and two earned runs. He also struck out four batters. Helton struck out six batters in four innings of work while allowing four hits, and two earned runs.
David Iery Invitational
Boyle County 17, North Laurel 7
The Jaguars scored four runs in the top of the first inning but it was all Boyle County after that.
The Rebels answered with five runs in the bottom of the first and added nine runs in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning to beat North Laurel, 17-7.
Blaize Jones took the loss, pitching two and one/third of an inning while surrendering 10 hits, and five earned runs. Andrew Cupp pitched one and two/thirds of an inning while allowing four hits, and three earned runs. He also finished with two strikeouts
Eli Sizemore led North Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in a run, and scoring once. Noah Cima was 2-for-3 with one run scored while Austin Smith had a hit and an RBI. Gavin Hurst and Caden Harris each had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while J Douglas Gilliam finished with a hit and an RBI. Chase Keen had a hit, and a run scored while EJ Allen finished with a hit, and Kyler Elza drove in a run.
Whitley County 7, Sayre 5
The Colonels rallied from a 4-2 deficit to win their fourth in a row, defeating Sayre, 7-5.
Senior Caden Petrey turned in a solid day at the plate and on the mound. He delivered a home run while going 3-for-3 with three RBI, and a run scored. He also pitched a complete game, allowing 11 hits but surrendering only two runs while fanning seven batters.
Andrew Stack delivered a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Mathew Wright finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Sam Harp and Grant Zehr each finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece while Bryce Anderson had a hit and an RBI. Shane Parker also scored in the win.
Williamsburg 12, McCreary Central 1
Sydney Bowen hit his eighth home run of the season while Isaiah Sizemore connected with a home run, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 12-1 victory over McCreary Central.
Landon Walker pitched a gem of a game, allowing only three hits, and one earned run while striking out one batter.
Bowen drove in a game-high four runs while scoring twice. Sizemore led the way with a 2-for-2 effort, driving in a run while scoring three times. Casey Kysar had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Drew Damron finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Landon Walker delivered a hit, an RBI, and scored one run while Austin Rice finished with a hit, and a run scored. Henry Bowling and John Davis each scored a run apiece.
Fastpitch
North Laurel 7, Madison Southern 5
The Lady Jaguars did just enough to pull off a 7-5 win over Madison Southern.
North Laurel pitcher Hallie Proffitt pitched a complete game while allowing six hits and three earned runs. She finished with three strikeouts.
Ellie Adams led North Laurel with two hits and a run scored while Emily Sizemore finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Madison Parman connected with a hit while driving in a run, and scoring once. Saige McClure finished with a hit and a run scored while Hallie Proffitt and Braylee Fawbush each finished with a hit apiece. Katie Sams drove in a run while Tyra Fields and Bella Sizemore each scored one time apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.