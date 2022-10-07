The undefeated Southwestern Warriors hit the road to take on the Whitley County Colonels for a district matchup. The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 41-6 Southwestern victory. The Colonels were looking to defend their home field and pick up their first district win of the season.
Southwestern received to begin the contest. Christian Walden took a 29-yard run into the endzone to put the Warriors on the board first. The point after was good to make it 7-0 Southwestern with 11:04 left in the first quarter.
The Colonels would be forced to punt their first drive. Southwestern would take advantage and find another score with a Mason Hibbard quarterback keeper.
Whitley County would start the second quarter driving the ball down the field but turned it over on the Southwestern 17-yard line. The Warriors made little progress, punting it back to the Colonels.
Dee Parker took the ball across the opposite side of the field for a Colonel touchdown. The PAT was no good, making the score 14-6 Warriors.
A 39-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Potter would put the Colonels in scoring position, but Jonas Gallagher would intercept the next pass from Tye Hamblin ending the half. Southwestern continued to lead, 14-6, going into halftime.
The Colonels received to begin the second half, but struggled to find any offensive success.
Tanner Wright found pay dirt for Southwestern though, with a 3-yard touchdown run. This made the score 21-6 in favor of the Warriors.
Another interception was then forced by the Warrior defense deep into their own territory.
Kaden Hewitt would make a nice grab to take a reception into the endzone. The PAT was no good as Southwestern extended its lead to 27-6.
Another Whitley County turnover would be forced as Christian Walden stripped the ball from Mason Croley with under six minutes to go in the contest.
Roger Oliver would use his ground game to capitalize on the Colonel turnover with another score.
Mason Hibbard would cap off the Warrior scoring performance, putting his team up 40-6 to finish up the game.
Southwestern picked up their seventh win on the season, while Whitley County drops to 1-6 (0-2). The Colonels will look to bounce back next week as they travel to face North Laurel, and former head coach Jason Chappell.
