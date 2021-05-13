CORBIN — She might have only had one at-bat but Raegan Walker made sure to make it count, connecting with a two-run double in the sixth inning that broke a three-all tie, leading to Corbin’s 8-3 comeback win over Middlesboro.
Walker’s two-run double highlighted the five-run sixth inning which allowed the Lady Redhounds (9-13) to snap a three-game losing skid.
“So, so proud of my girls,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “That never give up attitude and working through to get the win. We were a little slow to get the hits rolled together but in the sixth inning we finally came up big and patience at the plate paid off. We were able to get a couple of big hits from two eighth-graders. We were at bottom of our lineup and I pinched hit Danni Foley in the eight-slot for a single. Then Kennedie Guiher stayed patient and got on with a walk, then I pinched hit Raegan Walker at the top of my lineup, and she hit a scud to get a double and scored those two to put us up by two. We then continued with big hits from Becky Stewart and Kaylee Morales, who was on fire tonight.”
Middlesboro took a 3-2 lead in the third inning with a three-run third inning before seeing Corbin score six unanswered runs to get the win.
Kaylee Morales led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once. Rebecca Stewart had two hits and one RBI while Kennedie Guiher delivered in her only at-bat and delivered a two-run hit. Danni Foley also had a hit in the win.
Kallie Housley was clutch in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 11 batters while allowing six hits and three earned runs.
“Our defense was on as well tonight,” Stidham said. “Kallie Housely struck out 11, and actually I know behind the plate is judgment calls, but I think she had more. It was overall an awesome effort on the mound for Housely. Her defense was behind her and was making great heads-up plays. Kaylee Morales is dangerous behind the plate, she reads her runners well and had a beautiful pick off at third tonight for a huge out. That kind of play fires your team up. It was just an awesome whole team win, and I am super proud of my girls. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
