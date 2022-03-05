CORBIN — Corbin’s Raegan Walker might have finished with only three points during Saturday’s 13th Region Girls’ Tournament title game but she scored when it mattered most.
Her layup with eight seconds remaining in overtime turned out to be the game-winning basket as the Lady Redhounds defeated South Laurel, 43-41, to win the Lady Redhounds' first region crown since 2014, sixth overall.
Kallie Housley was named 13th Region Tournament MVP after scoring a team-high 16 points. Darcie Anderson and Shelby Stewart both finished with 11 points apiece.
South Laurel didn’t show any early-game jitters as the Lady Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the opening period behind backers from Presley and Gracie Turner.
Darcie Anderson cut South Laurel’s lead to 4-2 with a basket at the 5-21 mark before Skeeter Mabe’s old-fashioned 3-point play triggered a 7-0 run, allowing her team’s lead to grow to 11-2 with under two minutes to play. Presley scored a basket during the run while Mabe added a jumper.
Corbin scored before the end of the period to make the score, 11-4, entering the second quarter.
The Lady Redhounds came out in the second quarter red-hot from the floor. Consecutive 3-pointers to begin the period by Anderson and Housley cut South Laurel’s lead to 11-10. Shelby Stewart followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play at the 5:29 mark giving Corbin a 13-11 advantage.
The Lady Redhounds weren’t finished, though.
A free throw by Raegan Walker and another 3-pointer by Housley capped off a 15-0 run that saw Corbin’s lead grow to 17-11 with 3:55 remaining in the first half.
South Laurel’s Presley followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play that turned out to be the Lady Cardinals’ first field goal in six minutes.
Housley added two free throws before South Laurel used a 5-0 run to tie the game at 19 apiece with 41 seconds remaining.
Housley capped off the first half with her third 3-pointer of the period, giving Corbin a 22-19 lead at halftime.
Housley led Corbin will 11 points in the first half while Anderson added seven points. The Lady Redhounds shot 7-of-18 from the floor, including a 4-of-9 effort from 3-point range.
Presley led the Lady Cardinals with nine points while Mabe added five points. South Laurel was 7-of-14 from the floor but missed all six shot attempts from 3-point range.
The game continues to be nip-and-tuck in the third quarter with Corbin holding on to a slim lead throughout.
Baskets by Housley and Erica Angel gave the Lady Redhounds a 28-24 lead with 3:15 left in the period but a jumper by Cox led to a 5-0 lead that saw Mabe’s free throw with 1:08 give South Laurel a 29-28 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals’ lead didn’t last long though.
Shelby Stewart’s 3-pointer at the buzzer allowed Corbin to regain a 31-29 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Points were few and far between in the fourth quarter.
Shelby Stewart knocked down two free throws with 7:43 left, increasing the Lady Redhounds’ lead to 33-29.
South Laurel had chances to cut into its deficit but missed three consecutive free throws before Turner stole the ball and connected with a layup to make the score, 33-31, with 2:35 remaining. Turner’s basket ended a six-minute scoring drought for the Lady Cardinals.
Presley added a basket a minute later to tie the game at 33 apiece and both teams failed to score, forcing overtime.
South Laurel took a quick 35-33 right out of the gate thanks to a basket by Presley.
Housley and Shelby Stewart both hit 3-pointers to begin overtime, pushing Corbin’s lead to 39-35 with 1:58 left.
Two free throws increased the Lady Redhounds’ advantage to 41-36 at the 1:37 mark but once again, the Lady Cardinals had one final rally in them.
Mabe and Presley both hit a pair of free throws to make the score, 41-40 with 1:07 left while Mabe’s free throw at the 54.2 mark tied the game at 41 apiece.
Corbin patiently waited until 12 seconds remaining to attack South Laurel’s defense as Walker drove to the goal and scored with eight seconds remaining to give her team a 43-41 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals’ Mabe raced down court and attempted a 3-pointer but her shot fell short.
An updated version of the game story will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Corbin 43, South Laurel 41 OT
South Laurel 11 8 10 4 8 41
Corbin 4 18 9 2 10 43
South Laurel (41) — Turner 5, Cox 4, Presley 20, Mabe 10, Smith 2.
Corbin (43) — Anderson 11, Housley 16, Raegan Walker 3, S. Stewart 11, Angel 2.
