BOWLING GREEN — The Corbin 11U All-Stars saves their best for last, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to knock off Russell-Flatwoods, 8-7, in their second pool play game of the 11U State Tournament.
Corbin finished pool play with a 1-1 mark after falling to Bowling Green East on Saturday before knocking off Russell-Flatwoods on Sunday.
Jimmy Hendrickson’s squad earned a No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed North Oldham on Monday at 4 p.m. The winner between the two teams will place No. 1 seed Lexington Eastern on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“I thought our team showed a lot of heart today,” Jimmy Hendrickson said. “We got behind early and really fought hard to come back to win. It’s a really fun group of kids to be around. They really enjoy playing with one another.
“It was a total team effort today with Bret Estep pitching well for us while we waited to get our offense going,” he added. “Then, Eli Maynes, Paul Viars, and Easton Hendrickson came up with some big hits late for us.”
Things didn’t start well for Corbin as Russell-Flatwoods scored three runs in the top of the first inning which included a two-run blast over the centerfield fence.
Corbin pitcher Bret Estep then took control and stifled Russell-Flatwoods’ bats for most of the game.
Braylan Humfleet and Blake Sawyers both reach base in the bottom of the second inning for Corbin while Brody Hart came through with a two-run hit to cut Corbin’s deficit to 3-2.
Easton Hendrickson led the bottom of the third off with a double but was thrown out at third base after Humfleet’s single. Humfleet eventually scored on a wild pitch allowing or in to tie the game at three apiece.
Estep struck out three of the four batters he faced in the fourth inning but got into some trouble in the top of the fifth inning. Russell-Flatwoods was able to push a run across home plate to take a short-lived 4-3 advantage.
Corbin looked like it would put the game away at the bottom of the fifth as Eli Maynes’ three-run double highlighted a four-run inning for Hendrickson’s team. Paul Viars, Hendrickson, Sawyers, and Maynes scored in the inning to give Corbin a 7-4 lead.
Russell-Flatwoods didn’t fold, though.
They added three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at seven apiece before seeing Corbin rally in the seventh inning while finally wrapping up the win.
Viars led off with a double and scored the game-winning run as Easton Hendrickson connected with a single to give his team an 8-7 victory.
“Eli Maynes came up with a huge three-run double late in the game, and also came in to get some big outs in the last inning on the mound,” Jimmy Hendrickson said.
