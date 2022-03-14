Monday night’s game between the South Laurel Cardinals and Somerset Briar Jumpers was just the kind of game fans want to see to start the season.
The Briar Jumpers took a 5-4 win on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Josh Gross that scored Carson Ryan to end the game and send South Laurel home with an opening game loss.
After a back-and-forth game most of the night, the Cardinals had stormed back to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh, before Somerset’s game-winning hit in the bottom of the inning.
Despite the loss, the South Laurel pitching staff turned in a good performance on Monday. Harrison Byrd started the game and exited in the second inning. Cole Harville came on in relief and kept the Briar Jumpers tamed most of the night.
Harville pitched five innings, allowing just three hits. The four earned runs Harville allowed ended in him getting the loss for the night, but it was a solid effort.
South Laurel Coach Trey Smith said he was happy with Harville’s effort on the mound, noting that he never seems to get rattled and always competes.
“He was a key pitcher for us last year and he just picked up right where he left off,” said Smith. “He is a battler on the mound. He’s always engaged and always competing. He never seems like he gets rattled and is going to be big for us this year.”
After Somerset opened the game with a run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead, South Laurel added runs in the top of the third and fourth innings.
A hard hit ball to the outfield from Byrd in the top of the third brought home Jake Allen to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the third. After holding the Briar Jumpers scoreless in the bottom of the inning, Harville scored on a pickoff attempt at first base, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
Somerset tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth and added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. With just three outs left in the game, South Laurel’s bats came alive in the top of the seventh. Byrd, Ashton Garland, and Connor Combs all singled in the inning.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Landry Collett drew a walk that scored Garland to cut the lead to 4-3. On the next at-bat, Byrd scored on an error to tie the game at 4-4, but a ground out to shortstop sent the game to the bottom of the seventh where the Briar Jumpers took the win on a sacrifice fly.
Smith said he was happy with the way his team played and the way they hit the ball, despite the loss.
“We have a group of young guys and we’re going to go through some bumps in the beginning. I’m proud of the way our guys fought. They were really resilient,” said Smith. “Right now, our bats are catching up to pitchers. We stung the ball really hard, even some young players stung the ball hard. We have a long ways to go, but I like the ceiling on offense for this team.”
