HARLAN — Lynn Camp managed to rally and pick up a win against Bell County on Thursday but couldn’t repeat the feat on Friday, losing to Harlan, 17-11.
The Lady Wildcats saw their five-game win streak come to an end against the same Harlan team they defeated on March 25, 14-2.
Lynn Camp dug itself an 11-4 hole entering the fourth inning but looked as if it were going to get back in the contest after scoring six runs to make the score, 11-10.
The Lady Wildcats ties the game at 11 apiece in the top of the fifth inning but the Lady Green Dragons responded with three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to secure the upset win.
“All week we have played like there was no fire in us,” Hendrix said. “We were happy with winning the All ‘A’, and that was awesome that we won, but we accomplished that goal and then we just wanted to relax. We’ve gone into every game this week thinking we’ve already got it won.
“We haven’t started playing until halfway through the game and we have to fight our way back to win,” she added. “Hat’s off to Harlan tonight though, I’ve never seen a team hit the ball like they did tonight. Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call for us and we will get back into our winning ways.”
Lynn Camp’s Jorja Carnes had control issues against Harlan, allowing four walks, a hit and four earned runs while Halle Mills tossed three innings, surrendering six runs and seven hits. She also walked four batters. Savannah Thacker tossed three innings while allowing six hits but no runs.
Gabriella Carollo connected with a three-run home run in the loss and scored once while Mills was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and two runs scored. Cambree Prewitt delivered two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Alissa Crumpler had two hits, and scored twice. Hanah Lay finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Katie Miller had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Jorja Carnes scored once.
