CORBIN — Vanessa Ross’s Corbin Lady Redhounds will be seeking their sixth consecutive 13th Region championship heading into the 2022 season.
Just how dominant has Corbin been?
The Lady Redhounds are winners of 49 straight matches against 13th Region opponents with their last loss against a regional opponent coming on Oct. 12, 2017.
With that said, Corbin will have to replace five seniors who played a big roll in the Lady Redhounds’ success over the past few years.
“I have three returners coming back from last season,” Ross said. “We lost five seniors that played a huge part in our lineup last season and our past accomplishments. People will be surprised with this group of girls that I have this season. They are eager to learn and win.
“Emma Ashurst will be a senior and play a huge role on our team this year as the libero,” she added. “Caroline Combs and Ava Maguet will be returning, too.”
The Lady Redhounds’ success over the years is a strength within itself, but Ross said her team has even more strengths entering the 2022 campaign.
“Some strengths that we have for this year’s team is listening and willingness to try new things,” she said. “This group of girls are very young, when something doesn’t go as planned, they ask questions and want to fix it.
“Our biggest concern for this season is being young and not making smart choices with the ball,” she added. “That will come as our team gets more playing experience.”
Another tough slate will prepare Corbin for another deep postseason run.
“We always have a tough schedule going into the season,” Ross said. “We want to be challenged. I truly believe that we only get better when we play tough teams that push us to think outside the box. I believe that this group of girls have an immense chance at playing for a district and regional title again.”
