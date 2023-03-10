LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s season might have come to an end after falling to George Rogers Clark in Friday’s quarterfinal action of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16, but it wasn’t before the Lady Jaguars put up a valiant effort.
The Lady Jaguars (30-7) dug themselves a double-digit hole in the second quarter and never recovered, losing to the Lady Cardinals, 63-48.
“Hats off to George Rogers Clark,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “They’re a heck of a team, and heck of a program. They’re pretty much here every year for a reason. They’re well-coached, they’re well-organized, and they teach their players how to compete at the highest level. They have a tough schedule to get themselves ready, and they do what you’re supposed to do as a top-notch program. I told my girls though, I never thought I’d hate to feel so bad, and that’s what this is right now.
“I think we can play with anybody in the state,” he added. “I feel like I have great kids. We have leadership, we have the players, but it’s just a matter of sometimes fighting through some of the obstacles.
“George Rogers Clark is a tough matchup for most people with their size and athleticism,” Mahan continued. “I hear a lot of people talk about the Byars sisters, but there was a lot more today. We went with a game plan that I thought we executed early on, but they were able to shoot us out of it. I thought the first quarter was ours, and toward the end, we started to allow them to make a run, and their defense amped up a whole lot in the second quarter — that was a big part of the game. Those few minutes in the first and second quarter cost us the game.”
Sophomore Brooke Nichelson turned in another stellar effort, scoring 24 points while finishing with five rebounds and two assists.
She earned Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team honors after averaging 25 points, five rebounds and two assists during North Laurel’s two-game stay.
Senior Emily Sizemore finished with 15 points and two assists while Chloe McKnight had nine points and seven rebounds. The Lady Jaguars finished 19-of-50 from the floor, including a 2-of-14 effort from 3-point range.
Ciara Byars led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists while Kennedy Stamper totaled 14 points, five assists and two rebounds. Trinity Gay finished with 13 points while Brianna Byars added eight points.
George Rogers Clark finished with a 22-of-43 shooting effort while going 5-of-10 from behind the arc. The Lady Cardinals were 14-of-18 from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Lady Jaguars, 31-23.
North Laurel jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter behind baskets from Nichelson, Chloe McKnight, and Emily Sizemore.
The Lady Jaguars led 8-7 with under four minutes remaining when George Rogers Clark got hot from 3-point range.
Two 3-pointers apiece by Stamper and Gay pushed the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 16-12 with 1:14 left in the period. A layup by Ciara Byars increased George Rogers Clark’s advantage to 18-13.
Chloe McKnight added a free throw with four seconds remaining before Stamper was fouled attempting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Stamper knocked down all three attempts from the free-throw line to give her team a 21-13 advantage entering the second quarter.
The Lady Cardinals shot 8-of-14 from the floor in the opening period while knocking down 4-of-6 attempts from 3-point territory. North Laurel was 5-of-12 from the floor.
George Rogers Clark used a 9-4 run to begin the second quarter, spring-boarding its lead to 30-17 with 3:06 remaining in the first half.
The Lady Jaguars remained within striking distance the remainder of the half by knocking down 5-of-6 free throw attempts to make the score, 36-22, at halftime.
Stamper led the Lady Cardinals with 14 points at halftime while Gay had nine points, and Ciara Byars added eight points.
George Rogers Clark hit 11-of-23 shot attempts from the floor, including a 5-of-7 effort from 3-point range while outrebounding North Laurel, 14-12.
Nichelson led the Lady Jaguars with nine points while Emily Sizemore scored eight points. North Laurel hit 8-of-22 shot attempts, including a 0-for-5 effort from behind the arc.
Nichelson added eight points in the third quarter while Emily Sizemore scored four points, but the Lady Jaguars couldn’t cut into the Lady Cardinals’ lead.
George Rogers Clark hit 6-of-12 shot attempts while Ciara Byars, and Brianna Byars each continued to dominate to give the Lady Cardinals a 50-38 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Jaguars cut their deficit to 50-41 early in the fourth quarter, but George Rogers Clark outscored them, 13-7, the rest of the way.
