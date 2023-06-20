REND LAKE, ILLINOIS — Several AimTakers archers made the long trek to Illinois this past weekend to participate in the S3DA 3D Nationals.

Once again the kids represented their team and state well, facing off with some of the best talent across the country.

3D Nationals

Junior Eagle

Female Pins

Gracelynn Lay: 7th

Youth

Male Barebow

Gabe Urgelles qualified in 1st

Shoot down: National Champion

Female Pins

Sadie Hoffman: qualified 2nd

Shoot down: finished 2nd

Male Pins

Elijah Ivey 22nd

Mason Long 29th

Cordland Mullins: qualified in 3rd

Shoot down: finished 3rd

Young adult female pins

Addison Metcalf: 6th

Jalynn Grubb: 12th

Sarah Martin: 17th

Young adult male pins

Rylan Long: qualified fifth, shoot down: 5th

Joseph West: 10th

Isaac Ivey: 8th

Young Adult Open Male

Landyn Cox 7th

Young Adult Open Female

Savannah Hoffman tied in qualification for 5th. Shoot down: 6th

