Williamsburg head football coach/athletic director Jerry Herron confirmed Friday’s game against Lynn Camp has been canceled.
Herron was able to set up a game versus Hazard on Friday instead. The game will be at Williamsburg at 7:30 p.m.
Jimmy Johns, age 77, passed away at his home in Corbin, KY on Monday October 12, 2020. He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and was a retired truck driver before going on to serve as a Laurel County Deputy. Jimmy loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by hi…
Melvin Jay Kerr, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, James Herman Kerr; Brother, James Ray Kerr; and daughter, Wendy Marie Kerr. Melvin worked as a custodian at the EKU Corbin Campus and loved…
