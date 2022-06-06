LEXINGTON — The Corbin Redhounds' 4x800 meter relay team of John Hail, Noah Bonnell, Connor Messer and Sean Simons are state champions in the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field State Championship. The relay team claimed the title after a 8:07.20 run on Friday.
“That was a great run by those guys from start to finish,” Corbin coach Tyler Harris said. “John Hail led us off and put us in great position. The kid is just a work horse. Connor Messer did some great work on his leg and made some very good moves. His effort really opened it up for us when he moved into first and gapped the field coming down the homestretch. Noah Bonnell ran a strong third. He’s the only guy who wasn’t on this relay last year but he earned his way into it late in the season and gelled instantly. He’s been so strong and consistent. Noah keeping the lead and passing to Sean Simons gave me a lot of confidence.
“There aren’t many guys who can run with Sean, and I was sure there wasn’t anyone who could close the gap the other guys had created,” he added. “It was a fun race and extremely exciting. The satisfaction that comes from a moment like that is hard to describe. The culmination of all the work and planning in that moment is overwhelming.”
The Corbin High School boys track and field team ended with a sixth place overall finish last Friday, while the Lady Redhounds did not score in their events.
“Both the boys and girls teams had good days,” Harris said. “The girls were really locked in, and although weren’t seeded as highly in some of their events, they stepped up and exceeded expectations. Some season-best times were run but I think the most important thing is that they were comfortable in the moment. All but one of the girls who qualified will return for us next year so it was good for them to get some experience and handle it the way that they did. It’s an honor to earn a trip to the state meet and I’m very proud of how they performed and how successful they were at the end of the season. Fun group to coach.
“The boys had a big opportunity and I feel like they made the most of it,” he added. “Might have left a few points out there but overall very pleased with our outing. Hard to complain about a state championship relay and a state runner up in high jump. Several new guys who had never experience state before but handled it very well. Obviously, we had some really high finishes and I will attribute that to preparation and confidence. We are at the point where we feel we can compete with anybody. And the fact that we qualified so many athletes and scored as many points as we did proves that. I’m happy for our kids and coaches.”
The Redhounds had several athletes add to the point total leading them to their overall finish.
Junior Hayden Llewellyn took second in the boys high jump, completing the 6-6 mark.
“You can’t deny how talented and athletic Hayden is,” Harris said. “Earlier in the year when he cleared 6-7, I knew we had something very special. He’s brand new to the the sport, so he’s constantly learning. His confidence and belief in himself sets him apart and that was on display at the state meet.
“The moment was never too big for Hayden and he made some of his best jumps on the biggest day when it mattered the most,” he added. “I’m proud of him and happy for him to have achieved what he has. I think his best jumps are still ahead of him.”
Senior Treyveon Longmire placed third in the boys long jump with a jump of 21 feet, 10.25 inches. Longmire also earned points for his team with a seventh place finish in the 100 meter dash with a 11 second run.
Senior Sean Simons garnered a fifth place finish with a 800 meter run of 1:58.62.
The boys 4x400 team of Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb, Sean Simons and Connor Messer completed their relay with a time of 3:30.17 for fifth place to earn four points for the boys team overall.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Brandon Baker, Seth Mills, Hayden Llewellyn and Treyveon Longmire also added points for the team with a sixth place finish. The relay team completed the run with a time of 44.05.
Junior Tye Stevens grabbed eighth in the boys 400 meter dash with a 51.78 run to get a point for the team.
Others who competed at the state championship:
The boys 4x200 meter relay team of Brady Lanham, Kyle Webb, Brandon Baker and Tye Stevens finished 11th with a 1:33.77 run.
Senior Lauren Faulkner finished 12th in the girls pole vault, completing the 7-6 mark.
Sophomore Maddie Jo Russell placed 12th in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.63.
Freshman Parker Stacy took 13th in boys pole vault, completing the 10-6 mark, while junior Dylan Stacy finished 16th with a 10-0 mark completion.
Sophomore Connor Messer took 14th in the boys 400 meter dash with a 52.46 run.
Eighth-grader Jaycee Frye finished 16th in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:53.
The girls 4x800 meter relay team of Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Sophy Jones and Savannah Mayer finished 17th with a time of 11:17.12.
Junior John Hail complete his 1600 meter run with a time of 4:51.24 for a 17th place finish.
The girls 4x200 meter relay team of Olivia Jones, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson and Emma Ashurst finished 18th with a time of 1:55.53.
Junior Clem Sell finished 19th with 37-11.5 in the boys triple jump.
Senior Treyveon Longmire also finished 19th in the boys high jump completing the 5-8 mark.
Eighth-grader Jaycee Frye took 19th in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:42.16.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Maddie Jo Russell, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson and Emma Ashurst took 20th with a 53.58 run.
The girls 4x400 meter relay team of Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Olivia Jones and Emma Ashurst completed their relay with a time of 4:43.58 to come in 22nd.
“Great seasons for both (teams) and incredibly fun,” Harris added. “We had hard working athletes who were motivated, focused, and determined and a great staff of coaches who went above and beyond for these kids. The girls team made a lot of progress throughout the year and I’m very pleased with the way they finished. To be your best at the end of the season it what you want and the girls were able to accomplish that.
“The boys were on top for most of the year and through this gained a lot of confidence,” he continued. “They carried that confidence into the post season and it led to strong individual and team performances at Region and State. Proud of all of our kids and looking forward to building our tradition and continuing to have success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.