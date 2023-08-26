WILLIAMSBURG — David Halcomb’s Whitley County Lady Colonels entered Saturday’s Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament with hopes of repeating, and they did just that by reeling off three straight wins to improve to 8-0.
Whitley County recorded wins over Perry Central (25-9, 25-18), and Knox Central (25-9, 25-10) before defeating rival Corbin 25-20, 17-25, 29-27 in the championship game.
“Super-proud of our girls,” Halcomb said. “Big day for our team. We knew coming in that it would be a showdown with Corbin in the finals and it ended up being that way.
“Our girls came out hitting on all cylinders the first set and played very well,” he added. “We knew Corbin was going to come right back at us and they did. We knew it would be a battle. Our serving and passing broke down on us some in the second set. The final set came down to the wire after we had a comfortable lead a couple of times.”
The Lady Colonels will attempt to remain unbeaten at home against Montgomery County on Tuesday.
“Volleyball is such a game of runs and momentum,” Halcomb said. “Very proud my girls’ resiliency and refuse to lose attitude late. Special players make special plays when the going gets tough and we had some to do that. Back-to-back 2A, Section 7 Champions — great day to be a Colonel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.