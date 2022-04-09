London, KY (40741)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.