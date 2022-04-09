LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Bryce Hopkins has decided to continue his collegiate career with another program.
The Kentucky freshman forward has opted to enter the transfer portal and began exploring his future possibilities on Thursday.
“This journey has been a dream come true,” he said in a social media post. "I’ve always wanted to play for Kentucky growing up and it came true.”
Hopkins appeared in 28 games last season and averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 13 points in a win over LSU on Feb. 23 at Rupp Arena and played in just three games the remainder of the season.
Kentucky coach John Calipari supported Hopkins’ decision to leave the program.
“Bryce is an exceptional kid and as we always do, we will support him and his family in their decision,” he said. “I’m proud of Bryce for not only being a great teammate, but he came to the gym ready to work and be the best he could for us each and every day.”
In his only season with the Wildcats, Hopkins recalled a bond he made with his teammates and added he will continue those friendships in the future.
“There are so many memories I will keep with me forever,” he said. “I want to thank my brothers that I’ve grinded with all season. I have built a bond with all of you that nobody can break … my parents and I put a of thought into it and feel that it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal.”
Hopkins joins Dontaie Allen on a list of former players who have entered the portal. TyTy Washington and Keion Brooks announced their intentions to enter the NBA Draft earlier this week. Brooks is leaving open a widow of opportunity to return to the program depending on his draft status.
Oscar Tshiebwe, the consensus national player of the year, has said he is considering the NBA as well.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
