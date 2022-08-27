LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Just nine days away from the season opener at Syracuse, a group of Louisville football players have other things on their mind. Like dollar signs.
An unknown number of Cardinals have formed a collective called "Derby City NIL (name, image, likeness) Club" (DCNC) with the goal of raising at least $50,000 in monthly donations from fans. The players have partnered with YOKE Gaming, a company that is signing deals with groups of players throughout the country and will take an 18% "platform fee."
According to the DCNC Website, YOKE will provide help with taxes, compliance, website development, message board moderation, marketing and analytics.
On the website, nearly a dozen players, including star cornerback Kai'Trel Clark and running back Jalen Mitchell, appear in a short video asking fans to support their endeavor, saying it will benefit 75-plus UofL players and help UofL in the long run.
DCNC generates revenue through fans subscribing to the club for a minimum $5 per month charge with complete access. Twenty-five dollars or more gets the fan a Cardinal jersey.
The players promise they will discuss all things Louisville football "from recruiting to gameday" and will have digital events so that fans can meet their favorite player on member-only video calls and "hang with other DCNC members."
They also say that contributing to DCNC "is helping build the future of Louisville football for years to come with proceeds going to the players. DCNC is the single best way to engage with players and ensure Louisville is a dominant leader in the era of (NIL)."
The move comes after UofL sent a notice to its athletes to avoid deals with Barstool Sports because of concerns it doesn't comply with state law in the Kentucky Governor's (NIL) Executive Order, along with UofL policies.
It's difficult to see how DCNC can be successful to any large degree, especially with a competing collective, 502 Circle, set to launch on Monday in partnership with Opendorse, a more sophisticated and better-funded NIL venture.
Assuming DCNC reaches its toal of $50,000 per month, which is a large assumption, it would net about $41,000 after YOKE takes its share. Divided among 75 players it would leave each one with about $550. better than nothing, but certainly not the bonanza being rumored at other schools. A check of the DCNC website Thursday afternoon showed $430 in donations.
CARDS THE ACC SLEEPER TEAM?
U of L is picked to finish fourth in the ACC's Atlantic Division and is being predicted to finish around .500 overall, give or take a game either way. But are the Cardinals poised to spring a surprise? At least one prognosticator believes so.
ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy warns not to underestimate U of L. McElroy bases his opinion in part on the skills of fifth-year quarterback Malik Cunningham and coach Scott Satterfield's hiring of Lance Taylor as offensive coordinator after three years as running game coordinator at Notre Dame.
"I think Louisville is the team I'm going to pick right now, partly because of the momentum that's been picked up in the offseason," McElroy said on College Football Live. "Am I reading the tea leaves a little bit? Perhaps. But I look at where they were last year and I look at their quarterback position more specifically and I look at what Malik Cunningham could potentially do under new offensive coordinator Lance Taylor.
"They have good speed and good athleticism. I think they'll be back to running the football with a little bit more efficiency. And if Cunningham can hit a throw or two downfield that he missed last year, that could be 7, 10, 14 points a game if he's more consistent."
Cunningham got 12 votes to be the ACC Player of the Year and the Cards also have a pair of preseason All-ACC selections in Clark and offensive guard Caleb Chandler, the standout on an experienced offensive line. Chandler was named to the AP All-American team this week and is on the Lombardi and Outland Trophy watch lists.
And no matter what happens this season, barring a complete collapse of course, veteran recruiting expert Mike Farrell believes Louisville's future is bright. Farrell was Rivals' national recruiting director for 24 years before leaving to start his own website earlier this year. He wrote in his 'Fact or Fiction' column recently that UofL "is the sleeping giant in the ACC."
"Watch out," Farrell said. "The addition of coach John Herron to the recruiting office has changed the landscape of Louisville recruiting, and they are now a serious danger not only in South Florida, where he made his reptuation, but nationally.
"Satterfield needs to have a good season, but trust me when I tell you the new level of recruiting and landing players like Rueben Owens, Pierce Clarkson and most recently Miami standouts Stanquan Clark and William Fowles gives Satterfield a lot more internal support than people realize."
'BAMA MAY POACH ANOTHER UL RECRUIT
Louisville lost star receiver Tyler Harrell to Alabama via the transfer portal during the offseason and now the Cards could be on the verge of losing a top recruit to coach Nick Saban's juggernaut.
California tight end Jamari Johnson (6-5, 250) tweeted this week that he was "extremely blessed" to get an offer from the Crimson Tide, but did not withdraw his April commitment to U of L. Johnson, a product of Inglewood High School near Los Angeles, has offers from 20 Division I schools.
