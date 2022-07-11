RICHMOND — Michael Campbell’s Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars are two wins away from capturing the state championship after reeling off two wins on Monday.
Corbin started the state tournament with a loss to South Oldham and has now won five consecutive games to earn a showdown with the Eastern 8-year-old All-Stars on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
If Campbell’s squad wins the first matchup between the two teams, Corbin will force a second winner-take-all state title game.
Corbin earned its matchup with Eastern by defeating North Oldham, 5-4, before holding on to defeat South Oldham, 3-2.
Game One
Corbin 5, North Oldham 4
North Oldham jumped out to leads of 2-0, 2-1, and 4-2 before seeing Corbin rally to grab a 5-4 victory.
Corbin tied the game at four apiece in the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Colton Campbell went 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Eli Baker was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Gunner Sizemore was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored while Bentley Taylor was 2-for-2. Ben Stevens finished with two hits along with Cash Mills while Kadie Beth Carmichael had two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Keaton Bales and Tra Breeding each finished with a hit apiece.
Game Two
Corbin 3, South Oldham 2
Corbin jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on, winning over South Oldham, 3-2.
Michael Campbell’s squad scored a run in the first inning before adding two runs in the third inning to make the score, 3-0. South Oldham rallied in the bottom of the sixth but could only score two runs.
Ben Stevens finished with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored while Bentley Taylor had two hits and a run scored. Colton Campbell and Kash Woltereck each had two hits apiece while Eli Baker finished with a hit and an RBI. Ryder Hedrick and David Whitaker each delivered a hit apiece while Keaton Bales finished with a hit and a run scored.
