OWENSBORO — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels are two wins away from capturing the baseball program’s first-ever Kentucky 2A State Championship after upending Greenup County with a convincing, 12-2, decision on Saturday.
The Colonels (20-2) will now face-off against the winner of today’s later game between DeSales and Lawrence County in semifinal action Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. If Whitley County wins, the Colonels will play in the title game on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.
Whitley County dominated during its 10-run victory, matching season-best eighth consecutive win during the process.
“We had a good day at the plate,” Shope said. “Mason (Croley) threw well. I’m proud of our guys — our dugout had a lot of energy. They are such a factor in the game. I love how all of our guys compete together. Exciting for our school and community to get to the final four of the 2A State Tournament. We’ll have to play some of our best baseball to have a chance tomorrow.”
Pitcher Mason Croley cruised through Greenup County’s lineup, allowing one hit, and one earned run in five innings of work while striking out six batters.
R.J. Osborne had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, and one scored. Bruce Anderson finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Grant Zehr had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Andrew Stack delivered a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Shane Parker scored twice. Matthew Wright finished with a hit and two runs scored while Croley had an RBI, and a run scored. Hunter Wilson, and Sam Harp each drove in a run apiece.
Greenup County scored a run in the first inning, and led until the Colonels drove fine run in the second inning. They added four runs in the fourth inning, and three more runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.
