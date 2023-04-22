Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures are forecast to fall to the 30s by dawn, with the coldest readings in the lower 30s expected in mainly in valleys. This would allow frost to develop, especially in valleys. * WHERE...The Frost Advisory affects portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Frost Advisory is in effect from 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. &&