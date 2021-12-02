RICHMOND — Turnovers proved to be key in Lynn Camp’s 59-56 loss to Model on Thursday.
The two teams had just met on Monday with the Lady Patriots pulling out a 53-41 win but this time around Model had to rally to get the victory.
Lynn Camp (0-2) turned the ball over during each of its last three possessions as Model did just enough to pull out a 59-56 victory.
“We played a lot better tonight,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “We didn’t foul as much, and we scored better. We had some kids in double figures and we shared the ball better and played better defense.
“I told the girls that this was good for us,” he added. “We played in a hostile environment, and we had a chance to win. This will get us ready for the postseason.”
The Lady Patriots built a 13-9 lead in the first quarter before seeing Jorja Carnes score eight of her 18 points in the second quarter to give Lynn Camp a 27-23 lead at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats led by as many as nine points in the third quarter but Model managed to cut its deficit to 37-34 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Patriots caught fire from the floor during the final eight minutes and outscored Lynn Camp 24-19 to pick up the win.
Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Wildcats with 19 points while Abby Mabe added 11 points.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Friday, Dec. 10 on the road against Cumberland County.
Model 59, Lynn Camp 56
Lynn Camp 9 18 10 19 56
Model 13 10 11 24 59
Lynn Camp (56) — Mabe 11, Cox 4, Carnes 18, Crumpler 19, Boggs 4.
Model (59) — Hall 30, Lawson 3, LcCompte 12, Ferguson 7, Hudson 4, Tuttle 3.
