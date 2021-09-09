RICHMOND — Three different players scored two goals apiece as Corbin improved to 2-0 in the Tribe Shootout after recording a 7-2 win over Great Crossing.
Joes Torres, Austin Wise, and Gabriel Canineu each scored two goals apiece while Aden Cima also added a goal in the win.
The Redhounds are now 7-2 and will play their final game of the Tribe Shootout Saturday at 4 p.m. against Madison Central.
Great Crossing got on the scoreboard first as Alvin Acosta scored a minute into the contest.
Corbin tied the game at one apiece seven minutes later after Torres assisted a goal by Aden Cima. The Redhounds took the lead at 2-1 during the 25th minute after Aden Cima returned the favor and assisted a goal by Torres.
The Warhawks tied the game at two apiece two minutes later thanks to a goal by Tristan Morrin, and the game remained tied as halftime approached.
Corbin took control of the match after consecutive goals by Austin Wise (assisted by Torres, and Gabe Cima) during the 48th and 51st minutes.
Torres’s second goal (assist by Brendan Barajas) during the 52nd minute gave the Redhounds a 5-2 lead while consecutive goals by Canineu (assisted by Aden Cima and Gabe Cima) during the 57th and 69th minutes wrapped up the win for Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.