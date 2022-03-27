Tri-County Weekend Wrap-Up
Saturday’s Games
Baseball
Corbin 15, Somerset 2
Corbin 11, Franklin County 10
Cody Philpot’s Redhounds snapped a four-game losing skid by picking up two wins on Saturday, defeating Somerset, 15-2, in five innings while slipping past Franklin County, 11-2.
Corbin (3-4) scored eight runs in the first inning and added seven in the second inning to cruise past the Briar Jumpers.
Cameron Combs had an impressive day at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort that saw him hit a home run, drive in three runs and score once. Mo Carmichael also turned in a solid effort, going 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI, and two runs scored.
Brad tic Helton got the win on the mound, tossing all five inning while allowing only six hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
The Redhounds trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth during their matchup with Franklin County but scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control of the game.
Franklin County’s rally came up short despite scoring three runs in the fifth inning, and five runs in the sixth inning.
Combs went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, and one run scored while Walker Landrum had two hits, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Helton finished with two hits, two RBI and one run scored.
Mike Neal picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings while giving up seven hits, and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Jacob Baker went two innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs while striking out three batters. Mark Prewitt tossed one inning, allowing two earned runs and three hits while striking out a batter.
Rockcastle County 13, Whitley County 6
Great Crossing 10, Whitley County 5
The defending 13th Region champs saw their record fall to 4-4 after dropping games to Rockcastle Coubty (13-6), and Great Crossing (10-5) on Saturday.
Whitley County took an early 2-0 lead against Rockcastle County before seeing the Rockets blast by them with a four-run second inning while scoring three runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Caden Petrey finished with a triple and a double while driving in two runs and scoring once in the loss. Sam Sharp and Matthew Wright each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Bradyn Bargo took the loss in the mound, allowing nine hits and five earned runs while striking out two batters.
The Colonels held a 2–1 advantage until the fourth inning against Great Crossing before giving up nine runs during the final four innings.
Petrey led the way again at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Andrew Stack was 2-for-3 with a run scored while Sam Harp drove in two runs while finishing with a hit and a run scored.
Petrey took the loss on the mound, tossing five and two/thirds of an inning while surrendering 11 hits and six earned runs. He finished with six strikeouts.
Harrison, Ohio 8, South Laurel 2
South Laurel (4-3) had no answer for Harrison, Ohio on Saturday, committing four errors while connecting with only six hits during its 8-2 loss.
The Cardinals allowed four runs in the second inning, and couldn’t get back in the game.
Hunter Bundy and Ayden Smith each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Ashton Garland, Adam Harville, Maison Lewis and Jake Allen each finished with a hit apiece.
Freshman Will Alsip took the loss on the mound while tossing four innings. He only gave up seven hits and one earned run while striking out two batters.
Softball
North Laurel 4, Estill County 2
Somerset 4, North Laurel 3
The Lady Jaguars snapped their losing skid and got back to their winning ways by defeating Estill County, 4-2, on Saturday while dropping a 4-3 decision to Somerset.
North Laurel fell behind 1-0 during the second inning against the Lady Engineers before pulling away with a four-run third inning.
Bella Sizemore’s two run homer highlighted the top of the third. She finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Madison Parman each had two hits while Hallie Proffitt was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Braylee Fawbush also had an RBI while Markie McDaniel finished with a hit.
Proffitt got the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a complete game while allowing six hits and two earned runs.
North Laurel lost a heartbreaker to Somerset.
The Lady Jaguars scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the entire game until the Lady Briar Jumpers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off the one-run come from behind victory.
Proffitt finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Bella Sizemore had a hit and two RBI. Saige McClure and Madison Parman also had a hit apiece.
Parman suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits and four earned runs. She finished with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.