Whitley County Lady Colonels

Whitley County’s girls team placed 10th overall with 23 points during Tuesday’s Somerset All-Comers Meet. | Photo by Scott Powell

SOMERSET — Five Tri-County boys and girls track and field teams participated in Tuesday’s Somerset All-Comers Meet with each team turning in impressive results.

On the girls side, South Laurel placed fourth out of 17 teams with 75 points. North Laurel turned in a seventh place effort with 45 points while Whitley County (10th place, 23 points), Williamsburg (11th place, 18 points), and Lynn Camp (14th place, eight points) followed.

On the boys side, South Laurel placed fourth (78 points) out of 18 teams while Williamsburg turned in a sixth-place finish with 56 points. North Laurel placed eighth with 32 points while Whitley County turned in a 13th place effort with 13 points.

For each teams’ individual results, please see below:

 

Somerset All-Comers

Girls’ Teams’ Results

1. Pulaski County 123; 2. Rockcastle County 87; 3. Southwestern 78; 4. South Laurel 75; 5. Somerset 62; 6. Madison Southern 53; 7. North Laurel 45; 8. Leslie County 40; 9. Adair County 31; 10. Whitley County 23; 11. Williamsburg 18; 12. Jackson County 15; 13. Mccreary Central 9; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Lynn Camp 8; 16. Model 1; 16. Pineville 1.

 

Somerset All-Comers

Girls’ Individual Results

Lynn Camp

400 METER DASH

1:07.44 Abby Mabe5th

 

1600 METER RUN

6:00.98 Abby Mabe5th

8:00.95 A. Pennington19th

 

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

14.75Makayla Mastin21st

15.01Reagan Willis26th

17.17Chelsey Hammons45th

17.18Mea Anderson46th

 

400 METER DASH

1:08.42 Taylor Allen8th

1:11.79 Belle Chappell12th

1:13.15 McKinley Mastin14th

1:18.65 Reagan Willis26th

 

800 METER RUN

2:34.15 Taylor Allen3rd

2:51.15 Haiden Moses9th

3:14.54 Reagan Willis14th

 

1600 METER RUN

5:39.23 Taylor Allen2nd

6:13.73 McKinley Mastin6th

 

4X100 METER RELAY

1:00.49 Relay Team7th

 

4X200 METER RELAY

2:06.22 Relay Team7th

 

4X800 METER RELAY

11:07.87 Relay Team2nd

 

DISCUS

78-6Chelsey Hammons3rd

62-6Mea Anderson9th

45-5Katie Kidd15th

 

SHOT PUT

27-3Chelsey Hammons4th

27-2Mea Anderson5th

23-7Katie Kidd11th

 

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.26Gracie Hoskins4th 

13.81Kyla Hueser8th 

15.93Emma Flynn37th

15.94Haley Harris39th 

 

200 METER DASH

27.40Gracie Hoskins3rd

28.48Kyla Hueser6th

31.58Ashlyn Davis19th

 

400 METER DASH

1:15.12 Reagan Messer18th

1:19.57 Jessie Crusen29th

1:28.25 Carolyn Fugate39th

1:28.40 Autumn Whicker40th

 

800 METER RUN

3:04.41 Tiffany Greer11th

3:12.91 Hannah Tapscott13th

 

1600 METER RUN

6:26.67 Lindsay Cox8th 

6:56.66 Hannah Tapscott12th

 

3200 METER RUN

16:27.28 Skylar Lainhart6th 

16:56.60 Devan Kersey8th

 

100 METER HURDLES

21.31 Emma Jackson5th 

 

300 METER HURDLES

55.83Emily Cox3rd

 

4X100 METER RELAY

1:03.42 Relay Team9th

 

4X200 METER RELAY

1:56.79 Relay Team2nd

 

4X400 METER RELAY

4:35.06 Relay Team3rd

 

4X800 METER RELAY

12:45.36 Relay Team6th

 

HIGH JUMP

4-2 Emily Cox7th

4-2 Autumn Bales7th

 

LONG JUMP

13-7Autumn Bales7th

11-11Ashlyn Davis13th

9-4Autumn Whicker22nd

 

TRIPLE JUMP

28-10.5 Lindsay Cox6th

 

DISCUS

101-2Grace Leis1st

68-9Chloe Powenski7th

50-0Alison Flynn14th

44-3Rachel Hicks17th

 

SHOT PUT

28-10Chloe Powenski3rd

26-10Grace Leis6th

21-10Rachel Hicks12th

19-9Jessie Crusen18th

 

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

14.27Kaylee Aslinger16th 

15.84Andrea Dees36th 

16.26Cali Nugent41st 

18.36Noa Vidal Panella52nd 

 

200 METER DASH

31.16Kaylee Aslinger16th 

32.37Valoria Sears22nd 

34.14Isabel De La Fuente Perez30th

 

400 METER DASH

1:15.36 Valoria Sears20th 

 

1600 METER RUN

6:56.13 Abigail Cupp11th 

 

3200 METER RUN

13:50.24 Abigail Cupp4th 

 

100 METER HURDLES

19.44  Abby Stone4th 

 

300 METER HURDLES

56.52Abby Stone4th 

 

LONG JUMP

11-9 Valoria Sears15th 

11-5 Isabel De La Fuente Perez 16th 

 

DISCUS

54-10Courtney Wright12th 

50-11Chloe Mckiddy13th 

 

SHOT PUT

28-11Courtney Wright2nd 

23-7Chloe Mckiddy10th

 

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

17.31 Judy Mattox48th 

17.86 Allison Brown50th

 

400 METER DASH

1:18.00 Hannah Creekmore 24th 

1:19.58 Arianna Ramirez30th 

1:21.38 Adrianna Wagers32nd 

1:21.85 Cassie Weiss34th 

 

1600 METER RUN

7:04.03 Ryan Fields14th

7:31.83  Emaly Powers16th

 

4X200 METER RELAY

2:09.98 Relay Team9th 

 

4X800 METER RELAY

12:19.85 Relay Team5th

 

HIGH JUMP

4-2 Alana Mah10th 

4-0 Hannah Creekmore12th

 

LONG JUMP

13-10Alana Mah6th

11-5Lynsi Durham17th

 

TRIPLE JUMP

32-0.5Alana Mah3rd

 

DISCUS

72-6 Abigail Stephens4th 

59-4 Morgan Bixby10th 

44-11 Presley Spicer16th

 

SHOT PUT

20-11Morgan Bixby14th 

18-10Abigail Stephens20th 

18-1Presley Spicer21st 

17-6Sydnee Prewitt22nd

 

Somerset All-Comers

Boys’ Teams’ Results

1. Pulaski County 101; 2. Southwestern 85; 3. Madison Southern 82; 4. South Laurel 78; 5. Somerset 69; 6. Williamsburg 56; 7. McCreary Central 39; 8. North Laurel 32; 9. Rockcastle County 22; 10. Model 20; 11. Jackson County 15; 12. Leslie County 14; 13. Clay County 13. 13. Adair County 13; 13. Whitley County 13; 16. Russell County 12; 17. Wayne County 5; 18. Pineville 3.

 

 

Somerset All-Comers

Boys’ Individual Results

Lynn Camp

400 METER DASH

1:08.12 Caleb Dozier35th

1:20.64 Conner Mabe54th

 

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.93Collier Mills47th

15.36Ethan Medlock62nd

15.79Caleb Middleton67th

 

400 METER DASH

1:00.18 Xander Harris13th

1:03.34 Ethan Medlock24th

1:03.45 Trenton Pool25th

 

800 METER RUN

2:16.81 Josh Hoskins4th

2:30.67 Xander Harris14th

 

1600 METER RUN

5:16.46 Xander Harris6th

5:28.22 Josh Hoskins11th

5:58.32 Trenton Pool25th

 

4X100 METER RELAY

55.05Relay Team16th

 

DISCUS

137-3Luke Robinson1st

117-1Connor Sizemore4th

90-7Caleb Middleton14th

 

SHOT PUT

41-6Luke Robinson3rd

40-10Connor Sizemore4th

35-10Caleb Middleton12th

 

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.35Jeremy Steele20th 

13.83Caleb Sturgill45th 

14.01Liam Newton50th 

14.49Eton Bui55th 

 

200 METER DASH

27.41Brady Trosper25th

28.68Joshua Steele31st 

30.98William Brochue34th

 

400 METER DASH

52.37Jacob Tapscott1st

57.30Will McCowan5th

1:01.41 Andrew Hurley18th

1:03.45 Bryce Trosper26th

 

800 METER RUN

2:08.70 Will Stanko3rd 

2:17.99 Josh Fee5th 

2:33.24 Riley Lewis20th

 

1600 METER RUN

4:51.80 Will Stanko1st 

5:39.65 Riley Lewis19th 

6:08.27 Lucas Epperson31st 

 

3200 METER RUN

10:10.88 Jacob Tapscott1st 

 

300 METER HURDLES

54.17Riley Spitser11th

55.55Caleb Sturgill12th

57.29Liam Newton15th

 

4X100 METER RELAY

54.96Relay Team14th

 

4X200 METER RELAY

1:42.30 Relay Team3rd

 

4X400 METER RELAY

3:47.65 Relay Team1st

 

4X800 METER RELAY

9:11.99 Relay Team1st

 

HIGH JUMP

5-2 Joshua Steele4th

 

LONG JUMP

15-9 Chris Greer13th

12-7 Brady Trosper31st

 

TRIPLE JUMP

33-10.5 Jeremy Steele7th

 

DISCUS

80-5 Logan White18th

79-9 Lincoln Webster19th

71-5 Brice Mills28th

57-2 Wally Garrett36th

 

SHOT PUT

33-7 Tate Anderson21st

33-7 Logan White22nd

32-9 Brice Mills26th

29-5 Lincoln Webster33rd

 

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

12.66Canaan Parson26th

12.94Matthew Sawyers32nd

14.08Jaxon Andrews51st

14.37Judson Grubb53rd

 

200 METER DASH

25.17Bradley Bisschop10th 

25.83Cooper Paul15th

27.26Ryan Steely24th

 

400 METER DASH

59.28Alex Standifer8th 

1:01.70 Matthew Sawyers19th 

1:05.43 Tyler Miracle29th 

1:08.28 Dustin Strickland38th 

 

800 METER RUN

2:22.14 Connor Partin8th 

2:34.90 Tanner Logan22nd 

2:44.29 Joshua Grubb26th 

 

1600 METER RUN

5:17.04 Connor Partin8th 

5:37.55 Joshua Grubb17th 

5:38.09 Tanner Logan18th 

 

300 METER HURDLES

47.23Cooper Powell4th

 

4X100 METER RELAY

48.56Relay Team6th

 

4X200 METER RELAY

1:46.43 Relay Team8th

 

LONG JUMP

15-6 Lucas Queener16th 

14-1 Jamie Fuson25th 

12-2 Ethan Gibbs33rd 

11-1 Austin Steely35th 

 

DISCUS

77-7 Ethan Woods21st 

73-9 John McIntire26th

70-0 Blake Bowery31st

60-5 Connor Dzialo34th

 

SHOT PUT

33-7Connor Dzialo23rd 

32-2Ethan Woods30th

32-2Ethan Renfro31st

28-10Ethan Wilson35th

 

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

12.20Martin Shannon15th 

12.66Max Rose25th 

13.01Nate Goodin33rd 

13.40Cooper Prewitt39th 

 

400 METER DASH

58.63Chase Meddles7th 

1:00.84 Dre Ellis16th 

1:12.93 Eli Meadors46th 

 

1600 METER RUN

5:16.63 Dre Ellis7th 

5:37.36 Nick Baird16th 

5:58.56 Evan Ellis26th 

6:00.27 Tucker Hale27th 

 

110 METER HURDLES

19.83Hunter Thomas5th

 

300 METER HURDLES

51.25Hunter Thomas8th

 

4X100 METER RELAY

48.27Relay Team5th

 

4X200 METER RELAY

1:44.30 Relay Team6th

 

4X800 METER RELAY

9:58.34 Relay Team3rd

 

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Nate Goodin2nd 

5-6 Jordan Perkins3rd 

 

LONG JUMP

15-8 Martin Shannon14th 

15-6 Chase Meddles15th

14-10 Cooper Prewitt20th

 

TRIPLE JUMP

33-1.5Cade Hatcher10th

 

DISCUS

128-8Joseph West2nd 

106-3Alex Gamble5th 

94-1Zach Bowen11th 

70-4Zach Young30th 

 

SHOT PUT

43-4Bronson Bates1st 

35-8Alex Gamble13th 

35-2Noah Pitman16th

34-1Jordan Hurst19th

