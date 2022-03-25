SOMERSET — Five Tri-County boys and girls track and field teams participated in Tuesday’s Somerset All-Comers Meet with each team turning in impressive results.
On the girls side, South Laurel placed fourth out of 17 teams with 75 points. North Laurel turned in a seventh place effort with 45 points while Whitley County (10th place, 23 points), Williamsburg (11th place, 18 points), and Lynn Camp (14th place, eight points) followed.
On the boys side, South Laurel placed fourth (78 points) out of 18 teams while Williamsburg turned in a sixth-place finish with 56 points. North Laurel placed eighth with 32 points while Whitley County turned in a 13th place effort with 13 points.
For each teams’ individual results, please see below:
Somerset All-Comers
Girls’ Teams’ Results
1. Pulaski County 123; 2. Rockcastle County 87; 3. Southwestern 78; 4. South Laurel 75; 5. Somerset 62; 6. Madison Southern 53; 7. North Laurel 45; 8. Leslie County 40; 9. Adair County 31; 10. Whitley County 23; 11. Williamsburg 18; 12. Jackson County 15; 13. Mccreary Central 9; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Lynn Camp 8; 16. Model 1; 16. Pineville 1.
Somerset All-Comers
Girls’ Individual Results
Lynn Camp
400 METER DASH
1:07.44 Abby Mabe5th
1600 METER RUN
6:00.98 Abby Mabe5th
8:00.95 A. Pennington19th
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.75Makayla Mastin21st
15.01Reagan Willis26th
17.17Chelsey Hammons45th
17.18Mea Anderson46th
400 METER DASH
1:08.42 Taylor Allen8th
1:11.79 Belle Chappell12th
1:13.15 McKinley Mastin14th
1:18.65 Reagan Willis26th
800 METER RUN
2:34.15 Taylor Allen3rd
2:51.15 Haiden Moses9th
3:14.54 Reagan Willis14th
1600 METER RUN
5:39.23 Taylor Allen2nd
6:13.73 McKinley Mastin6th
4X100 METER RELAY
1:00.49 Relay Team7th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:06.22 Relay Team7th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:07.87 Relay Team2nd
DISCUS
78-6Chelsey Hammons3rd
62-6Mea Anderson9th
45-5Katie Kidd15th
SHOT PUT
27-3Chelsey Hammons4th
27-2Mea Anderson5th
23-7Katie Kidd11th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.26Gracie Hoskins4th
13.81Kyla Hueser8th
15.93Emma Flynn37th
15.94Haley Harris39th
200 METER DASH
27.40Gracie Hoskins3rd
28.48Kyla Hueser6th
31.58Ashlyn Davis19th
400 METER DASH
1:15.12 Reagan Messer18th
1:19.57 Jessie Crusen29th
1:28.25 Carolyn Fugate39th
1:28.40 Autumn Whicker40th
800 METER RUN
3:04.41 Tiffany Greer11th
3:12.91 Hannah Tapscott13th
1600 METER RUN
6:26.67 Lindsay Cox8th
6:56.66 Hannah Tapscott12th
3200 METER RUN
16:27.28 Skylar Lainhart6th
16:56.60 Devan Kersey8th
100 METER HURDLES
21.31 Emma Jackson5th
300 METER HURDLES
55.83Emily Cox3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
1:03.42 Relay Team9th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:56.79 Relay Team2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:35.06 Relay Team3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
12:45.36 Relay Team6th
HIGH JUMP
4-2 Emily Cox7th
4-2 Autumn Bales7th
LONG JUMP
13-7Autumn Bales7th
11-11Ashlyn Davis13th
9-4Autumn Whicker22nd
TRIPLE JUMP
28-10.5 Lindsay Cox6th
DISCUS
101-2Grace Leis1st
68-9Chloe Powenski7th
50-0Alison Flynn14th
44-3Rachel Hicks17th
SHOT PUT
28-10Chloe Powenski3rd
26-10Grace Leis6th
21-10Rachel Hicks12th
19-9Jessie Crusen18th
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
14.27Kaylee Aslinger16th
15.84Andrea Dees36th
16.26Cali Nugent41st
18.36Noa Vidal Panella52nd
200 METER DASH
31.16Kaylee Aslinger16th
32.37Valoria Sears22nd
34.14Isabel De La Fuente Perez30th
400 METER DASH
1:15.36 Valoria Sears20th
1600 METER RUN
6:56.13 Abigail Cupp11th
3200 METER RUN
13:50.24 Abigail Cupp4th
100 METER HURDLES
19.44 Abby Stone4th
300 METER HURDLES
56.52Abby Stone4th
LONG JUMP
11-9 Valoria Sears15th
11-5 Isabel De La Fuente Perez 16th
DISCUS
54-10Courtney Wright12th
50-11Chloe Mckiddy13th
SHOT PUT
28-11Courtney Wright2nd
23-7Chloe Mckiddy10th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
17.31 Judy Mattox48th
17.86 Allison Brown50th
400 METER DASH
1:18.00 Hannah Creekmore 24th
1:19.58 Arianna Ramirez30th
1:21.38 Adrianna Wagers32nd
1:21.85 Cassie Weiss34th
1600 METER RUN
7:04.03 Ryan Fields14th
7:31.83 Emaly Powers16th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:09.98 Relay Team9th
4X800 METER RELAY
12:19.85 Relay Team5th
HIGH JUMP
4-2 Alana Mah10th
4-0 Hannah Creekmore12th
LONG JUMP
13-10Alana Mah6th
11-5Lynsi Durham17th
TRIPLE JUMP
32-0.5Alana Mah3rd
DISCUS
72-6 Abigail Stephens4th
59-4 Morgan Bixby10th
44-11 Presley Spicer16th
SHOT PUT
20-11Morgan Bixby14th
18-10Abigail Stephens20th
18-1Presley Spicer21st
17-6Sydnee Prewitt22nd
Somerset All-Comers
Boys’ Teams’ Results
1. Pulaski County 101; 2. Southwestern 85; 3. Madison Southern 82; 4. South Laurel 78; 5. Somerset 69; 6. Williamsburg 56; 7. McCreary Central 39; 8. North Laurel 32; 9. Rockcastle County 22; 10. Model 20; 11. Jackson County 15; 12. Leslie County 14; 13. Clay County 13. 13. Adair County 13; 13. Whitley County 13; 16. Russell County 12; 17. Wayne County 5; 18. Pineville 3.
Somerset All-Comers
Boys’ Individual Results
Lynn Camp
400 METER DASH
1:08.12 Caleb Dozier35th
1:20.64 Conner Mabe54th
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.93Collier Mills47th
15.36Ethan Medlock62nd
15.79Caleb Middleton67th
400 METER DASH
1:00.18 Xander Harris13th
1:03.34 Ethan Medlock24th
1:03.45 Trenton Pool25th
800 METER RUN
2:16.81 Josh Hoskins4th
2:30.67 Xander Harris14th
1600 METER RUN
5:16.46 Xander Harris6th
5:28.22 Josh Hoskins11th
5:58.32 Trenton Pool25th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.05Relay Team16th
DISCUS
137-3Luke Robinson1st
117-1Connor Sizemore4th
90-7Caleb Middleton14th
SHOT PUT
41-6Luke Robinson3rd
40-10Connor Sizemore4th
35-10Caleb Middleton12th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.35Jeremy Steele20th
13.83Caleb Sturgill45th
14.01Liam Newton50th
14.49Eton Bui55th
200 METER DASH
27.41Brady Trosper25th
28.68Joshua Steele31st
30.98William Brochue34th
400 METER DASH
52.37Jacob Tapscott1st
57.30Will McCowan5th
1:01.41 Andrew Hurley18th
1:03.45 Bryce Trosper26th
800 METER RUN
2:08.70 Will Stanko3rd
2:17.99 Josh Fee5th
2:33.24 Riley Lewis20th
1600 METER RUN
4:51.80 Will Stanko1st
5:39.65 Riley Lewis19th
6:08.27 Lucas Epperson31st
3200 METER RUN
10:10.88 Jacob Tapscott1st
300 METER HURDLES
54.17Riley Spitser11th
55.55Caleb Sturgill12th
57.29Liam Newton15th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.96Relay Team14th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:42.30 Relay Team3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:47.65 Relay Team1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:11.99 Relay Team1st
HIGH JUMP
5-2 Joshua Steele4th
LONG JUMP
15-9 Chris Greer13th
12-7 Brady Trosper31st
TRIPLE JUMP
33-10.5 Jeremy Steele7th
DISCUS
80-5 Logan White18th
79-9 Lincoln Webster19th
71-5 Brice Mills28th
57-2 Wally Garrett36th
SHOT PUT
33-7 Tate Anderson21st
33-7 Logan White22nd
32-9 Brice Mills26th
29-5 Lincoln Webster33rd
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
12.66Canaan Parson26th
12.94Matthew Sawyers32nd
14.08Jaxon Andrews51st
14.37Judson Grubb53rd
200 METER DASH
25.17Bradley Bisschop10th
25.83Cooper Paul15th
27.26Ryan Steely24th
400 METER DASH
59.28Alex Standifer8th
1:01.70 Matthew Sawyers19th
1:05.43 Tyler Miracle29th
1:08.28 Dustin Strickland38th
800 METER RUN
2:22.14 Connor Partin8th
2:34.90 Tanner Logan22nd
2:44.29 Joshua Grubb26th
1600 METER RUN
5:17.04 Connor Partin8th
5:37.55 Joshua Grubb17th
5:38.09 Tanner Logan18th
300 METER HURDLES
47.23Cooper Powell4th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.56Relay Team6th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:46.43 Relay Team8th
LONG JUMP
15-6 Lucas Queener16th
14-1 Jamie Fuson25th
12-2 Ethan Gibbs33rd
11-1 Austin Steely35th
DISCUS
77-7 Ethan Woods21st
73-9 John McIntire26th
70-0 Blake Bowery31st
60-5 Connor Dzialo34th
SHOT PUT
33-7Connor Dzialo23rd
32-2Ethan Woods30th
32-2Ethan Renfro31st
28-10Ethan Wilson35th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
12.20Martin Shannon15th
12.66Max Rose25th
13.01Nate Goodin33rd
13.40Cooper Prewitt39th
400 METER DASH
58.63Chase Meddles7th
1:00.84 Dre Ellis16th
1:12.93 Eli Meadors46th
1600 METER RUN
5:16.63 Dre Ellis7th
5:37.36 Nick Baird16th
5:58.56 Evan Ellis26th
6:00.27 Tucker Hale27th
110 METER HURDLES
19.83Hunter Thomas5th
300 METER HURDLES
51.25Hunter Thomas8th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.27Relay Team5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:44.30 Relay Team6th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:58.34 Relay Team3rd
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Nate Goodin2nd
5-6 Jordan Perkins3rd
LONG JUMP
15-8 Martin Shannon14th
15-6 Chase Meddles15th
14-10 Cooper Prewitt20th
TRIPLE JUMP
33-1.5Cade Hatcher10th
DISCUS
128-8Joseph West2nd
106-3Alex Gamble5th
94-1Zach Bowen11th
70-4Zach Young30th
SHOT PUT
43-4Bronson Bates1st
35-8Alex Gamble13th
35-2Noah Pitman16th
34-1Jordan Hurst19th
