Coaches across the Tri-County seemed more than happy with the KHSAA Board of Control’s decision to continue the fall sports season as planned.
In a Special Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting, the state athletic board voted to start the Kentucky high school football season on Friday, Sept. 11, and start soccer, volleyball, and cross country on Monday, Sept. 7. Fall sports practices will start on Monday, Aug. 24.
“I’m just glad that a decision has been made,” Corbin High School football coach Tom Greer said. “I know 100 percent that Julian Tackett and the Board of Control have worked day in and day out to have football, soccer, cross country, and volleyball. I appreciate their time and their work while moving us forward. We can go forward from here and get ready to play some football.”
North Laurel High School football coach Chris Larkey also gave praise to the KHSAA Board of Control.
“I think the KHSAA Board of Control made the right decision because if you keep kicking the start of the season down the road, you’re setting yourself not having a season.
“I think socially for the kids, it’s great, and yes, there will be dangers but there are also dangers going to the flea market and Walmart, and that’s not stopping anyone. We take good care of these kids. The social aspect of this is big. The kids need this. If they’re not at practice, they’re gonna be out somewhere else.”
The 18-member statewide high school athletic voted 16-2 in favor of starting fall sports at the same time originally slated from their last Board of Control meeting back on July 28.
“Our organization is ecstatic about the season to move forward,” Lynn Camp Coach Allen Harris said. “It is essential for our kids’ well being that they get back to some kind of normal. It’s football time at the Camp.”
“I’m very excited to have a hard timeline to work towards,” Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins said. “I hope we get an approval from the executive level soon. I am glad the Board of Control has moved forward and now put the start of the season in the hands of the KDE and Governor’s Office. We look forward to getting started.”
There were three football start date options for Thursday's KHSAA special called meeting. There was no option listed for football starting in the spring.
Jerry Wyman and Marlon Miller - both from Louisville - made a motion for the Board to consider Option 2, which would delay the start of competition to the end of September. The Option 2 motion failed by a vote of 15-3.
There was also some support for Option 3, which would allow cross country and field hockey to get going with practice next week and "high-contact" sports of football, soccer, and volleyball to start the week of Sept. 28. The Option 3 motion failed by a vote of 13-5.
After all was said and done, numerous coaches were pleased with the 16-2 vote in favor of starting the fall sports season with Option 1.
“Obviously, I’m very pleased with the decision of the KHSAA (Board of Control) to stand by what they laid out for the season in July,” Whitley County High School Football Coach Jep Irwin said. “It took a lot of courage on their part.”
“As a Coach, I am happy the KHSAA is moving forward with the plan to begin the modified season as scheduled,” South Laurel boys soccer Coach Joey Marcum said. “I realize what a difficult decision this is for our leadership. I have stressed with my players all summer our season is delicate.
“Their behavior on and off the field can change everything,” he added. “They have been great about following rules and guidelines because they want to play. We know everything can change in a moment, but right now, we will continue to work and prepare to play soccer.”
Corbin High School’s boys and girls cross country coach, Tyler Harris, and Lady Redhound Coach, Hannah Goins, admitted they were relieved once the Board of Control’s vote was in favor of Option 1.
“It feels great,” Harris said. “It’s a big relief to me and my athletes to know that we now have a solid date to look forward to. Finally getting to see a payoff for the mass of work we’ve put in is going to be exciting. My teams have been incredibly positive and hopeful throughout this and their commitment never wavered. This will help to further commit them and reaffirm their dedication. I’m very happy and looking forward to our first race.”
“I am so excited to be able to get started with this season,” Goins admitted. “These ladies have been working extremely hard the past couple months to prepare and we have thankful KHSAA sees the positives of allowing these student-athletes to get started. Since we started we have all been extremely anxious awaiting these decisions and we are so relieved to be able to get started. The positivity this will bring will definitely help our momentum going forward.”
The KHSAA Board of Control YouTube meeting was viewed by over 9,100 digital onlookers.
The KHSAA Thursday's vote on fall sports start date still has to be approved by the state health department and the governor's office.
