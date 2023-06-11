London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.