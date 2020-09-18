LOG MOUNTAIN — Whitley County held its own against Dudley Hilton’s Bell County Bobcats during Friday’s 20-7 loss but they just didn’t have an answer for Brandon Baker.
Baker was able to find pay dirt twice carrying the ball while also adding a touchdown reception during his team’s 13-point win.
The loss dropped Jep Irwin’s Colonels to 0-2, and they’ll be back in action Friday paying a visit to district foe Pulaski County.
Both teams’ defenses came ready to play in the first quarter. Neither offense could put together a drive until the beginning of the second quarter.
Whitley County managed to move into the red zone but Caden Petrey’s pass was picked off by Bell County’s Jonathan Lankford in the end zone, allowing the game to remain scoreless.
The Bobcats finally reached pay dirt, scoring their first points of the season, thanks to a touchdown run by Baker. Bell County’s two-point conversion was stopped by Whitley County’s defense, allowing the Colonels’ deficit to remain at 6-0 with 3:18 left in the opening half of play.
The Bobcats were able to extend their lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter after Baker scored from one-yard out. His second touchdown run of the game increased his team’s lead to 12-0 while Bell County added the two-point conversion to take a 14-0 advantage with 8:05 remaining in the quarter.
Down, but not out, Whitley County answered with a touchdown of its own. Petrey was able to score on a three-yard quarterback keeper to cut the Bobcats’ advantage to 14-7 with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Bell County was able to extend its lead again in the fourth quarter while pulling away for good after an 11-yard touchdown reception by Baker have his team a 20-7 cushion with only 9:46 left in regulation.
