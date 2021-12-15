It was a tough night on the offensive end for the Whitley County Lady Colonels, who lost at home to the visiting Knox Central Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels fell 61-40 to Knox Central in what was their worst offensive performance of the season. Their usually solid shooting from the perimeter was an obstacle for them on Tuesday, as they made just one shot from the outside.
The poor shooting night made it difficult for Whitley County after they fell behind 24-10 in the first quarter. Despite solid play throughout the next three quarters, they dug themselves a hole that they just could not climb out of.
Coach Sean Pigman said the slow start ended up being too much for his team.
“We got off to a slow start. We tried to make a little run in the third, but we just weren’t able to get it close enough,” said Pigman. “I think we just made one three tonight. We had a tough night shooting but we played hard. Knox Central has a very good team.”
The Lady Panthers took a 38-28 lead into the half. Whitley County came out strong to start the third quarter, but could not sustain that level of play, as Knox Central extended their lead to 49-28 after three.
Whistle County had five different players score in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for Pigman’s squad, as they fell 61-40 in the end.
Martin Ahumada led the Lady Colonels with nine points in the game. Taylor Rice added seven, while Taylor Brown and Aubree Clemons each scored six.
Whitley County have now lost three of their last four games. They will travel to Madison Central on Thursday.
Knox Central 61, Whitley County 40
Knox Central 24 14 11 12 - 61
Whitley County 10 9 9 12 - 40
Knox Central (61) - Collins 25, Partin 18, Mills 3, Frederick 3, Mills 4, Liford 4, Jones 2
Whitley County (40) - Ahumada 9, Rice 7, Brown 6, Clemons 6, Brown 6, Brown 5,Douglas 4, Price 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.