It was a tough outing for South Laurel on Friday night when they hosted the Estill County Engineers.
The Cardinals got on the board first but it was a rocky road the rest of the way as they fell, 38-15.
With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Bradley Elza recovered an Estill County fumble and returned it for a score to give South Laurel an early 7-0 advantage.
But just a few minutes later, Estill County’s Braeden Waddle scored on a four-yard carry to help give the Engineers an 8-7 lead which was a lead they would never relinquish.
A bad South Laurel snap at the end of the first quarter helped set up a second quarter touchdown for Estill County. A nine-yard pass from Caleb Witt to Layden Rawlins gave the Engineers a 16-7 lead over South Laurel.
Just minutes later in the second quarter, another bad snap doomed the Cardinals once more as this one resulted in a safety, making the score 18-7 in favor of Estill County.
Near the end of the first half, the Engineers gave themselves some more cushion as another touchdown pass to Rawlins extended South Laurel’s deficit to 26-7.
In the third quarter, a nine-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Stephens put the game out of reach for the Cardinals as they now found themselves down 32-7.
South Laurel finally found paydirt again in the fourth quarter as a four-yard touchdown run narrowed the gap to 32-15, but that was as close as the Cardinals would get.
Estill County put the nail in the coffin with about a minute left to play after an 80-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Henry made the final score of 38-15.
With the loss, South Laurel falls to 0-2 on the season. The Cards will try to get on track next week as they host Knox Central.
