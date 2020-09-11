MANCHESTER — Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats hung tough against Class 4A’s Clay County Tigers but ran out of gas in the end, dropping a 35-20 decision on Friday.
Lynn Camp trailed 21-14 with 8:23 left in the game before seeing Clay County score 14 points in a five-minute span to put the game out of reach.
“We ran out of gas and injuries hurt us,” Harris said. “We’ve got injuries in key places. Those limited us during different times of the game. I’m proud of our kids. We played a tough game. We were close to the end zone three times but couldn’t punch it in. That was the difference.”
“We can build on this,” he added. “I was proud of our kids. We played with class and they did everything we asked them to do. We lost the game but it’s something we can build on.”
Lynn Camp was able to strike first with quarterback Tylen Smith scoring on a three-yard touchdown run just a minute into the game to give his team an early 7-0 edge.
Clay County managed to tie the game at seven apiece after seeing Adam Collins cap off an impressive drive with a nine-yard touchdown run with 2:47 left in the opening quarter.
Both teams’ offenses struggled in the second quarter but Clay County did manage to find the end zone at the 2:47 mark as quarterback Tate Rice hit receiver Brady Wolfe in stride with a 62-yard touchdown strike, giving Clay County a 15-7 lead at halftime.
The Tigers began to pull away in the second quarter after Rice’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Adam Collins increased the Tigers’ advantage to 21-7.
Lynn Camp cut its deficit to 21-14 with 8:23 remaining in regulation after a one-yard touchdown run by Smith but a 54-yard touchdown strike from Rice to Collins combined with a two-yard touchdown run by Ben Meadows have Clay County a comfortable 35-14 advantage.
Lynn Camp added an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Jewell late in the game (1:38) to make the final score, 35-20.
