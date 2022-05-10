CORBIN — Corbin saw its season-best five-game win streak come to an end on Monday after dropping a 5-4 decision to Breathitt County.
The Lady Redhounds (15-10) spotted the Lady Bobcats a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning before answering with three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 advantage.
Breathitt County regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth to make the score, 4-3, but Crystal Stidham’s squad tied the game at four apiece during the bottom of the fourth.
Breathitt County’s lone run in the fifth inning turned out to be just enough as the Lady Bobcats outhit Corbin, 8-7, while taking advantage of two errors that led to an unearned run.
Danni Foley took the loss for Corbin, pitching a complete game while allowing eight hits and four earned runs. She finished with seven strikeouts.
Becky Stewart led Corbin with two hits, and a run scored while Raegan Walker connected with a triple and drove in a run while scoring once. Kaila Stidham had a hit and an RBI while Anela Sanders and Kennedie Guiher each finished with a hit apiece. Alayna Reynolds scored once in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.