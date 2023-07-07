HARLAN — A five-run fifth inning by the Hazard-Perry All-Stars turned out to be the difference during Corbin 10U All-Stars' 6-1 loss on Friday.
The two teams battled in the winner’s bracket final of the District 4 Final Four Tournament with Corbin falling to the loser’s bracket after the five-run loss.
Corbin will now be back in action Saturday in the loser’s bracket finals at 4 p.m. against North Laurel.
Hazard-Perry took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Corbin tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the fourth.
Ryder Hedrick’s run-scoring hit drove in Owen Begley to tie the game at one-all with no outs, but he was left stranded after a fly out, and two strikeouts.
Hazard-Perry put the game away in the fifth inning with five runs while Corbin failed to get anything going in the bottom of the fifth while going down in order during the bottom of the sixth.
Eli Baker led Corbin with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while Gunner Sizemore, Colton Campbell, Carter Davis, Begley, and Hedrick each finished with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.