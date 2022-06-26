CORBIN — North Laurel 12-year-old All-Star Kip Allen brought his ‘A’ game to Sunday’s matchup against Corbin.
Allen tossed a no-hitter and struck out 17 of the 19 batters he faced while leading North Laurel to a 1-0 victory over Corbin.
The win moves North Laurel one step closer to the District 4 title, and Jason Parman’s squad will be back in action on Wednesday at 8 p.m. while Corbin will await the Monday’s winner of South Laurel and Pulaski County, and play them Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Allen also had two of North Laurel’s three hits while Jackson Asher had the other.
Corbin’s Bret Estep turned in a solid effort on the mound, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out 10 batters.
Cooper Parman had North Laurel’s lone RBI, which drove in Marshall Mastin.
