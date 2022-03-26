MIDDLESBORO — The Corbin Lady Redhounds traveled to Middlesboro and came away with an 8-0 win on Friday night in the 13th Region matchup.
Corbin got an all-star performance from freshman Danni Foley who took the win on the mound and had a solid night at the plate. Foley also helped her cause at the plate with a two-run home run to pace the Lady Redhounds on offense.
Coach Crystal Stidham praised Foley for her performance on Friday.
“It was a big win for my team tonight,” said Stidham. “My freshman Danni Foley came up big in the circle, pitching a shutout with solid defense behind her and hitting her first varsity two-run home run.”
Corbin was without four starters on Friday, including Shelby Stewart, Bailey Stewart, Kalia Stidham, and Kallie Housley, all leaders for the Lady Redhounds.
Stidham said that she was happy with the way her team pulled together to get the win, with players coming off the bench to make contributions.
“My team played an all-around amazing game,” said Stidham. “We had four players out tonight, but my team is a team. My team stepped up and got this win full on together. They went up to the plate ready to hit, and pulled together hits, and did everything I asked them to do and everything they needed to do to win.”
In both of their wins this season, the Lady Redhounds have played well on defense. They defeated Clay County 8-1 in the opening game of the season, before winning 8-0 versus the Lady Yellow Jackets on Friday.
Stidham said her defense was able to hold the Middlesboro offense scoreless because of their complete team effort.
“It was a complete team effort. Alana Stidham, Alayna Reynolds, and Briann Rucker covered up the outfield, while Morgan Hicks, Kennedie Guiher, Raegan Walker, Raegan Hinkle, Danni Foley, and Anela Sanders rounded out my infield,” said Stidham. “We had girls in positions they haven’t played or played much, but we have worked hard our entire offseason playing them anywhere for such a time as this.”
With the win, Corbin improved to 2-1 on the season. They will return to action on Monday, in their season opener against Pineville.
