LEXINGTON — Corbin has long been known for its success at tennis with the high school boys tennis program winning 21 straight region championships while the girls tennis program has a streak of 13 consecutive regional crowns.
And the dominance doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Case in point — 11-year-old soon to be sixth-grader Isabella López, who has dominated on the hard courts. She is currently the state’s No. 1 ranked player in Girls 12U, and just recently captured the Joe Creason Kentucky Closed State Championship becoming the only player from this area to capture the feat. López is also a four-star on her crediting class.
López admitted it’s been a fun ride so far playing the game of tennis.
“I started playing tennis at the age of 4 with my dad,” she said. “He has always been my coach, and I love it. I have met some of my best friends on the court. I enjoy getting to travel all over for tournaments, and meeting new friends. We cheer for each other along the way.
“I am excited about my current success,” she added. “Being ranked No. 1 in the state of Kentucky is a dream, and I did it. I worked really hard to get to this level, and plan to keep challenging myself.”
López entered the Joe Creason Kentucky Closed State as the No. 1 seed out of the 32 entrants.
She received a first round bye before defeating Bowling Green’s Chloe Dickens, 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16.
She then played No. 3 ranked Katie Langford, whose father was a former University of Kentucky tennis player and is coached by former UK head tennis coach Dennis Emery, and picked up the win to move on to the finals.
López wasted little time beating Louisville’s Stella Benedetti in the title game by recording a 6-0, 6-1 victory, allowing her to become the only player from eastern Kentucky that has ever won the Joe Creason Kentucky Closed State championship.
The tournament is the biggest, and most recognized in the state. The tournament title win allowed López to qualify to play Kentucky in the Southern Tournament which will be held in Cary, North Carolina.
One hundred and thirty-two players from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi will be competing in the event.
López is ready for the upcoming tournament, and has a bright outlook on her future.
“I want to play tennis for Corbin, to win the state tournament, to play college tennis, and maybe even pro. I don’t only want to be a better player, but also a better person.”
